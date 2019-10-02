Caleres Announces Long-term Strategic Plan; Unveils 2022 Financial Plan

(RTTNews) - Caleres (CAL) announced a long-term strategic plan to capture share in the global footwear market by focusing on key areas. Based on the new plan, the company introduced its 2022 financial targets.

Under the new plan, Caleres will: broaden reach and power of brands and products; strengthen connections with consumers; and accelerate innovation of capabilities and operations.

Caleres targets revenue to grow in low single-digit compound annual rate through 2022. Earnings per share is expected to rise in double-digit CAGR through 2022. Return on invested capital is anticipated to be greater than 15% through 2022.

