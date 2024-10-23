News & Insights

Caleffi Advances Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.

Caleffi S.p.A., a leading player in Italy’s home fashion sector, has repurchased 14,295 of its own shares, amounting to 0.091% of its share capital, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired on the Electronic Stock Market at an average price of €0.7650, totaling €10,935.58. This strategic move reflects Caleffi’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining its influential market position.

