Caledonian Trust to Go Private, Delists from AIM

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Caledonian (GB:CNN) has released an update.

Caledonian Trust PLC has announced plans to delist its shares from AIM and transition to a private limited company, citing financial and business benefits. The decision requires shareholder approval, and a significant majority has already pledged support. The company continues to focus on property development in Edinburgh, anticipating improved market conditions by Spring 2025.

