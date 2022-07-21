World Markets
CMCL

Caledonia to buy Zimbabwe gold project in $53 mln all-share deal

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Caledonia Mining Corporation has agreed to buy Zimbabwe's Bilboes Gold Limited in a $53 million all-share deal that could quadruple Caledonia's annual production.

July 21 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation CMCL.KCALq.L has agreed to buy Zimbabwe's Bilboes Gold Limited in a $53 million all-share deal that could quadruple Caledonia's annual production.

Caledonia currently owns 64% of Zimbabwe's Blanket gold mine, where output is expected to reach 80,000 ounces this year thanks to a new shaft.

The Bilboes project, which Anglo American sold out of in 2003, could add 168,000 ounces of gold to Caledonia's annual production, CEO Mark Larmonth said, calling this a "transformational" asset for the miner hoping to become a multi-asset mid-tier producer.

The transaction is subject to the current owners of Bilboes receiving confirmation from Zimbabwean authorities that the mine will be able to export gold directly and retain the sale proceeds in U.S. dollars rather than domestic currency.

Caledonia will also have to arrange electricity supply for the project. It expects to restart the mine within six months of deal completion.

Bilboes Gold Limited is currently owned by Toziyana Resources Limited with a 50% stake, Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited BSRT.L (24%), and Infinite Treasure Limited (26%).

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Reid, Kirsten Donovan)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCL

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular