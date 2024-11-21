Caledonia Mining Sees Significant Shareholder Shift

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. about crossing a significant shareholder threshold on November 18 and 19, 2024. This change highlights BlackRock’s evolving investment stake in Caledonia, which could interest investors tracking stock movements and company ownership dynamics.
