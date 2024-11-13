Caledonia Mining Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has reported a notable change in its shareholder structure, as BlackRock, Inc. crossed a significant threshold in its voting rights, now holding a total of 5.02%. This development marks a slight increase from its previous position, reflecting BlackRock’s strategic adjustments in its investment in Caledonia Mining.

