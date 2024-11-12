Caledonia Mining Sees Change in BlackRock’s Shareholding

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a significant shareholder threshold, which impacts the voting rights associated with Caledonia’s shares. BlackRock’s voting rights now account for 4.97% of the total, reflecting a slight change from previous levels. This development may attract investors’ attention as it influences the company’s shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into CMCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.