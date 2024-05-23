Caledonia Mining Reports Key Shareholder Change

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a significant change in ownership, as BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a threshold for notification, indicating a change in their stake in the company. This development could signal a shift in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

