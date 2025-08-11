Caledonia Mining Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reported that its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $20.5 million compared to $8.3 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 105.7 compared to 41.6. EBITDA was $39.5 million, up 94%. Adjusted EPS, in cents, was 113.9 compared to 44.6. Revenue was $65.0 million, a 30% increase from $50.1 million, a year ago. The company said this improvement was driven by higher gold prices and slightly higher production.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.