Caledonia Mining Q2 Profit Rises

August 11, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reported that its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $20.5 million compared to $8.3 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 105.7 compared to 41.6. EBITDA was $39.5 million, up 94%. Adjusted EPS, in cents, was 113.9 compared to 44.6. Revenue was $65.0 million, a 30% increase from $50.1 million, a year ago. The company said this improvement was driven by higher gold prices and slightly higher production.

