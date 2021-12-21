Markets

Caledonia Mining Names Mark Learmonth CEO, Succeeding Steve Curtis

(RTTNews) - Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc (CMCL, CMCL.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Mark Learmonth, currently Chief Financial Officer, as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Learmonth succeeds Steve Curtis, aged 65, who has notified the board of directors of his intention to retire from his role as CEO with effect from June 30, 2022.

Curtis, who has been the CEO since November 2014, will continue to serve as a director of Caledonia, transitioning from an executive to a non-executive role by the end of 2022. He will also act as a consultant to the Company until the end of 2023.

Learmonth has been Caledonia's CFO since November 2014. He joined Caledonia in 2008, having spent over 17 years in corporate finance and investment banking, mostly in Africa.

Commenting on Curtis, Leigh Wilson, Chairman, said, "Under his calm and steady leadership since November 2014, Caledonia's production has almost doubled and its market capitalisation has increased over four-fold. Steve has also laid the foundations for the next phase of Caledonia's growth."

