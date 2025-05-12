Caledonia Mining Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Gold Production and Revenue

Caledonia Mining reports strong Q1 2025 results with increased gold production and higher prices, boosting revenue and profit significantly.
Quiver AI Summary
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, driven by higher gold production and increased gold prices. Revenue rose to $56.2 million, a 46% increase from the previous year, while gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million. The company achieved a significant net profit attributable to shareholders of $8.9 million, up 493% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share increased by 503% to 58.5 cents. Operationally, gold production reached 19,106 ounces, a 9.3% rise compared to Q1 2024, despite a rise in costs. The completion of a solar plant sale improved Caledonia's balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility for growth initiatives. The company reaffirms its production guidance for 2025, aiming for 74,000 to 78,000 ounces from the Blanket Mine, while also focusing on improving safety and advancing its Bilboes and Motapa projects.
Potential Positives
- Caledonia Mining Corporation reported a significant increase in gold revenue of 46%, reaching $56.2 million, compared to $38.5 million in Q1 2024.
- Gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million with a gross margin of 48%, showcasing the company's operational efficiency amid higher gold prices.
- Net profit attributable to shareholders soared to $8.9 million, a remarkable increase of 493% from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.
- The company improved its net cash position to negative $4.6 million, significantly up from negative $14.2 million in Q1 2024, and achieved a pro forma net cash position of $18.6 million after the successful sale of a solar plant.
Potential Negatives
- On-mine cost per ounce increased by 12.9% to $1,202, indicating rising operational costs that may impact profitability.
- All-in sustaining cost (AISC) rose to $1,797 per ounce, a significant increase of 33.1%, suggesting challenges in cost management.
- Despite a strong profit increase, the company still reported a negative net cash position of $4.6 million, highlighting lingering financial constraints.
FAQ
What were Caledonia Mining's Q1 2025 financial highlights?
Caledonia achieved $56.2 million in revenue, a 46% increase, and net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $8.9 million.
How much gold did Caledonia Mining produce in Q1 2025?
The company produced 19,106 ounces of gold, up 9.3% from 17,476 ounces in Q1 2024.
What is Caledonia Mining's production guidance for 2025?
Caledonia reaffirmed its production guidance of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold from the Blanket Mine.
What were the cash flow results for Q1 2025?
Net cash from operating activities increased to $13.3 million, up 171% compared to $4.9 million in Q1 2024.
What strategic priorities did Caledonia outline for 2025?
The company focuses on maximizing production at Blanket, optimizing the Bilboes project, and exploring opportunities at Motapa.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 131,451 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,953
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 82,927 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,343
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 61,694 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,540
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 59,011 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,293
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 52,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,709
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 48,003 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,557
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 46,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,579
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Details of Management Conference Call
Strong Q1 Performance Driven by Increased Production and Higher Gold Prices
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)
announces its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025” or the “Quarter”). Further information on the financial and operating results for the Quarter can be found in the Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company’s website and are being filed on SEDAR+.
Q1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights:
Gold revenue of $56.2 million (Q1 2024: $38.5 million, +46%)
Gross profit of $26.9 million (Q1 2024: $13.8 million, +95%)
EBITDA of $22.6 million (Q1 2024: $9.1 million, +148%)
Net profit attributable to shareholders of $8.9 million (Q1 2024: $1.5 million, +493%)
Adjusted EPS of 58.5 cents (Q1 2024: 9.7 cents, +503%)
Net cash from operating activities of $13.3 million (Q1 2024: $4.9 million, +171%)
Net cash position improved to negative $4.6 million (Q1 2024: negative $14.2 million)
Pro forma net cash of $18.6 million following completion of the solar plant sale for $22.35 million in April 2025.
$11.8 million contributed to the Zimbabwe Government in the form of royalites and taxes (Q1 2024: $4.5 million)
Operational Highlights:
Gold production (Blanket Mine and Bilboes oxides mine) of 19,106 ounces (Q1 2024: 17,476 ounces, +9.3%)
On-mine cost per ounce of $1,202 (Q1 2024: $1,065, +12.9%)
All-in sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce of $1,797 including certain one off / non-recurring costs (Q1 2024: $1,350, +33.1%)
Average realised gold price of $2,896 per ounce (Q1 2024: $2,040, +42%)
Continued progress on Bilboes Feasibility Study
Launched $2.8 million exploration program at Motapa
Production guidance at Blanket Mine for 2025 reaffirmed at 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold
1
Under the direction of the Chief Operating Officer, management has initiated a comprehensive review of safety procedures and safety training
Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"Caledonia has delivered an exceptional first quarter with gold production up 9.3% and gross profit nearly doubling to $26.9 million compared to the same period last year. This strong performance demonstrates our operational resilience and ability to capitalise on favorable gold prices.
"The successful completion of the solar plant sale for $22.35 million has significantly strengthened our balance sheet, positioning us well to accelerate our growth plans at Bilboes and Motapa whilst investing to achieve operational improvements and efficiencies at Blanket Mine.
"As we move forward in 2025, we remain focused on three strategic priorities: maximising profitable production at Blanket, optimising the economics of the Bilboes project, and unlocking the exploration potential at Motapa. I am confident that our disciplined approach to capital allocation and strategic growth will continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders."
1
Refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" with effective date December 31, 2023 prepared by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc and filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (
https://www.sedarplus.ca
) on May 15, 2024.
Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Key Metrics ($'000 except per share amounts)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
% Change
Revenue
56,178
38,528
+46
%
Gross Profit
26,926
13,815
+95
%
Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders
8,915
1,486
+500
%
Basic IFRS EPS (cents)
44.6
7.3
+511
%
Adjusted EPS (cents)
58.5
9.7
+503
%
Net Cash from Operating Activities
13,341
4,887
+173
%
Net Cash Position
(4,572
)
(14,160
)
+68
%
Gold Produced (oz)
19,106
17,476
+9.3
%
On-mine Cost ($/oz)
1,202
1,065
+12.9
%
AISC ($/oz)
1,797
1,350
+33.1
%
Revenue and Profit
Revenue for the Quarter was $56.2 million, a 46% increase from $38.5 million in Q1 2024. This improvement was driven by higher sales and a 42% increase in the average realised gold price to $2,896 per ounce.
Gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million (Q1 2024: $13.8 million), resulting in a gross margin of 48% (Q1 2024: 36%). This reflects the benefit of higher gold prices, which more than offset the increase in production costs.
Net profit attributable to shareholders increased nearly six times to $8.9 million (Q1 2024: $1.5 million), while adjusted EPS rose to 58.5 cents from 9.7 cents in Q1 2024.
Costs
On-mine cost per ounce increased by 12.9% to $1,202 (Q1 2024: $1,065), primarily due to higher labour, power and consumables costs at Blanket Mine.
AISC rose to $1,797 per ounce (Q1 2024: $1,350), predominantly due to the higher on-mine cost, increased sustaining capital expenditure and administrative costs, including some one-off expenses.
The Company continues to focus on cost control initiatives to mitigate these pressures.
Cash Flow
Net cash from operating activities more than doubled to $13.3 million (Q1 2024: $4.9 million), providing strong internal funding for capital investments and debt reduction.
The net cash position improved to negative $4.6 million at quarter-end, compared to negative $14.2 million in Q1 2024. Following the completion of the solar plant sale in April 2025, Caledonia's pro forma consolidated net cash position improved to $18.6 million, providing financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
Blanket Mine
Blanket Mine produced 18,671 ounces of gold in Q1 2025, a 9.5% increase from 17,050 ounces in Q1 2024. The improved performance was driven by higher milled tonnage, which offset slightly lower grades. The mine remains on track to achieve its 2025 production guidance.
Bilboes Project
435 ounces of gold were produced from the Bilboes oxide mine in the Quarter (Q1 2024: 426 ounces). Work continues on finalising the feasibility study for the Bilboes project, with a focus on optimising the economics in response to updated capital cost projections. The Company is evaluating various development scenarios to maximise shareholder returns.
Motapa Exploration
Following encouraging results from drilling at Motapa in 2024, Caledonia has launched a $2.8 million exploration program for 2025, targeting both sulphide and oxide resources.
SAFETY
Under James Mufara, the Chief Operating Officer appointed in May 2024, the Company has implemented comprehensive safety improvements including: hiring a Group SHE Manager, introducing proactive safety indicators, enhancing accident investigation, implementing real-time monitoring, adopting SLAM (Stop, Look, Access, Manage) methodology, developing a 10-point accident mitigation plan (90% complete with decreased incidents), launching a Visible Felt Leadership program, completing risk assessments, and improving emergency preparedness.
LEADERSHIP CHANGES
The Company has strengthened its board of directors and management team with several key appointments in the Quarter:
Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser appointed as independent non-executive directors
Tariro Gadzikwa appointed as Audit Committee chair following Johan Holtzhausen's retirement
Ross Jerrard appointed as Chief Financial Officer
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
The Company reaffirms its 2025 production guidance of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold from Blanket Mine.
Cost guidance remains unchanged, with on-mine cost expected to be $1,050-$1,150 per ounce and AISC projected at $1,690-$1,790 per ounce.
Capital expenditure for 2025 is forecast at $41.0 million, which will be fully funded from existing cash reserves and operating cash flow.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
Details of Investor and Analyst Presentation
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR/ IR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited to Caledonia's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: production guidance, our plans and timing regarding further exploration and drilling and development, future costs, the development of Bilboes and Motapa, the amount and funding of capital costs and the publication of the Bilboes feasibility study. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors.
Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company's title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations, risks
related to potentially being unable to remedy the deficiency in control over accounting for deferred tax liabilities and risks related to potentially being unable to prevent financial statements misstatements in the future
. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of profit or loss and Other comprehensive income
(Unaudited)
($'000's)
3 months ended March 31,
2025
2024
2023
Restated*
Restated*
Revenue
56,178
38,528
29,435
Royalty
(2,771
)
(1,934
)
(1,480
)
Production costs
(22,622
)
(18,960
)
(19,850
)
Depreciation
(3,859
)
(3,819
)
(2,255
)
Gross profit
26,926
13,815
5,850
Net foreign exchange (loss) gain
(1,252
)
(4,882
)
36
Administrative expenses
(4,598
)
(2,611
)
(5,938
)
Net derivative financial instrument expense
(1,592
)
(302
)
(434
)
Equity-settled share-based credit (expense)
144
(201
)
(110
)
Cash-settled share-based expense
(158
)
(53
)
(280
)
Other expenses
(843
)
(600
)
(640
)
Other income
66
164
18
Operating profit (loss)
18,693
5,330
(1,498
)
Finance income
6
6
5
Finance cost
(900
)
(732
)
(772
)
Profit (loss) before tax
17,799
4,604
(2,265
)
Tax expense
(6,636
)
(2,530
)
(2,380
)
Profit (loss) for the period
11,163
2,074
(4,645
)
Other comprehensive income
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
207
(144
)
(369
)
Total comprehensive income for the period
11,370
1,930
(5,014
)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
8,915
1,486
(5,356
)
Non-controlling interests
2,248
588
711
Profit (loss) for the period
11,163
2,074
(4,645
)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
9,122
1,342
(5,725
)
Non-controlling interests
2,248
588
711
Total comprehensive income for the period
11,370
1,930
(5,014
)
Earnings (loss) per share (cents)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
44.6
7.3
(32.2
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
44.6
7.3
(32.2
)
Adjusted earnings per share (cents)
Basic
58.5
9.7
(26.3
)
Dividends paid per share
#
–
14.0
14.0
*
Refer to section 11 and section 12 of the MD&A.
#
Refer section 3.3.3 of the MD&A.
Summarised Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ($’000’s) (Unaudited)
As at
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
2025
2024
2023
*Restated
Total non-current assets
290,914
287,046
274,074
Income tax receivable
216
355
1,120
Inventories
25,317
23,768
20,304
Derivative financial assets
–
–
88
Trade and other receivables
17,268
12,675
9,952
Prepayments
7,776
6,748
2,538
Cash and cash equivalents
8,728
4,260
6,708
Assets held for sale
13,520
13,512
13,519
Total assets
363,739
348,364
328,303
Total non-current liabilities
71,405
68,505
63,970
Cash-settled share-based payment
674
634
920
Income tax payable
4,363
2,958
10
Lease liabilities
140
95
167
Loans and borrowings
1,455
1,174
–
Loan notes
1,093
855
665
Trade and other payables
28,222
26,647
20,503
Overdrafts
13,300
12,928
17,740
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
118
104
128
Total liabilities
120,770
113,900
104,103
Total equity
242,969
234,464
224,200
Total equity and liabilities
363,739
348,364
328,303
*
Refer to section 11 and section 12 of the MD&A.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
($'000's)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Cash inflow from operations
18,709
6,535
Interest received
6
6
Finance costs paid
(543
)
(573
)
Tax paid
(4,831
)
(1,081
)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
13,341
4,887
Cash flows used in investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(7,250
)
(3,741
)
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
(1,229
)
(430
)
Acquisition of Put options
(1,592
)
(240
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,071
)
(4,411
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(1,387
)
(2,720
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(181
)
(37
)
Loan notes - solar bond issue receipts (net of transaction cost)
2,387
–
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
819
(2,757
)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,089
(2,281
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
7
(847
)
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
(8,668
)
(11,032
)
Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(4,572
)
(14,160
)
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.