Caledonia Mining Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Gold Production and Revenue

Caledonia Mining reports strong Q1 2025 results with increased gold production and higher prices, boosting revenue and profit significantly.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, driven by higher gold production and increased gold prices. Revenue rose to $56.2 million, a 46% increase from the previous year, while gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million. The company achieved a significant net profit attributable to shareholders of $8.9 million, up 493% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share increased by 503% to 58.5 cents. Operationally, gold production reached 19,106 ounces, a 9.3% rise compared to Q1 2024, despite a rise in costs. The completion of a solar plant sale improved Caledonia's balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility for growth initiatives. The company reaffirms its production guidance for 2025, aiming for 74,000 to 78,000 ounces from the Blanket Mine, while also focusing on improving safety and advancing its Bilboes and Motapa projects.

Potential Positives

Caledonia Mining Corporation reported a significant increase in gold revenue of 46%, reaching $56.2 million, compared to $38.5 million in Q1 2024.

Gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million with a gross margin of 48%, showcasing the company's operational efficiency amid higher gold prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders soared to $8.9 million, a remarkable increase of 493% from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The company improved its net cash position to negative $4.6 million, significantly up from negative $14.2 million in Q1 2024, and achieved a pro forma net cash position of $18.6 million after the successful sale of a solar plant.

Potential Negatives

On-mine cost per ounce increased by 12.9% to $1,202, indicating rising operational costs that may impact profitability.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) rose to $1,797 per ounce, a significant increase of 33.1%, suggesting challenges in cost management.

Despite a strong profit increase, the company still reported a negative net cash position of $4.6 million, highlighting lingering financial constraints.

FAQ

What were Caledonia Mining's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Caledonia achieved $56.2 million in revenue, a 46% increase, and net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $8.9 million.

How much gold did Caledonia Mining produce in Q1 2025?

The company produced 19,106 ounces of gold, up 9.3% from 17,476 ounces in Q1 2024.

What is Caledonia Mining's production guidance for 2025?

Caledonia reaffirmed its production guidance of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold from the Blanket Mine.

What were the cash flow results for Q1 2025?

Net cash from operating activities increased to $13.3 million, up 171% compared to $4.9 million in Q1 2024.

What strategic priorities did Caledonia outline for 2025?

The company focuses on maximizing production at Blanket, optimizing the Bilboes project, and exploring opportunities at Motapa.

Strong Q1 Performance Driven by Increased Production and Higher Gold Prices







ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)





announces its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025” or the “Quarter”). Further information on the financial and operating results for the Quarter can be found in the Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company’s website and are being filed on SEDAR+.







Q1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS









Financial Highlights:









$11.8 million contributed to the Zimbabwe Government in the form of royalites and taxes (Q1 2024: $4.5 million)













Operational Highlights:









Production guidance at Blanket Mine for 2025 reaffirmed at 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold



Under the direction of the Chief Operating Officer, management has initiated a comprehensive review of safety procedures and safety training









Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:









"Caledonia has delivered an exceptional first quarter with gold production up 9.3% and gross profit nearly doubling to $26.9 million compared to the same period last year. This strong performance demonstrates our operational resilience and ability to capitalise on favorable gold prices.









"The successful completion of the solar plant sale for $22.35 million has significantly strengthened our balance sheet, positioning us well to accelerate our growth plans at Bilboes and Motapa whilst investing to achieve operational improvements and efficiencies at Blanket Mine.









"As we move forward in 2025, we remain focused on three strategic priorities: maximising profitable production at Blanket, optimising the economics of the Bilboes project, and unlocking the exploration potential at Motapa. I am confident that our disciplined approach to capital allocation and strategic growth will continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders."









Refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" with effective date December 31, 2023 prepared by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc and filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on May 15, 2024.





https://www.sedarplus.ca





) on May 15, 2024.





Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.











FINANCIAL RESULTS













Key Metrics ($'000 except per share amounts)









Q1 2025













Q1 2024













% Change















Revenue





56,178









38,528









+46





%









Gross Profit





26,926









13,815









+95





%









Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders





8,915









1,486









+500





%









Basic IFRS EPS (cents)





44.6









7.3









+511





%









Adjusted EPS (cents)





58.5









9.7









+503





%









Net Cash from Operating Activities





13,341









4,887









+173





%









Net Cash Position





(4,572





)





(14,160





)





+68





%









Gold Produced (oz)





19,106









17,476









+9.3





%









On-mine Cost ($/oz)





1,202









1,065









+12.9





%









AISC ($/oz)





1,797









1,350









+33.1





%















Revenue and Profit







Revenue for the Quarter was $56.2 million, a 46% increase from $38.5 million in Q1 2024. This improvement was driven by higher sales and a 42% increase in the average realised gold price to $2,896 per ounce.





Gross profit nearly doubled to $26.9 million (Q1 2024: $13.8 million), resulting in a gross margin of 48% (Q1 2024: 36%). This reflects the benefit of higher gold prices, which more than offset the increase in production costs.





Net profit attributable to shareholders increased nearly six times to $8.9 million (Q1 2024: $1.5 million), while adjusted EPS rose to 58.5 cents from 9.7 cents in Q1 2024.







Costs







On-mine cost per ounce increased by 12.9% to $1,202 (Q1 2024: $1,065), primarily due to higher labour, power and consumables costs at Blanket Mine.





AISC rose to $1,797 per ounce (Q1 2024: $1,350), predominantly due to the higher on-mine cost, increased sustaining capital expenditure and administrative costs, including some one-off expenses.





The Company continues to focus on cost control initiatives to mitigate these pressures.







Cash Flow







Net cash from operating activities more than doubled to $13.3 million (Q1 2024: $4.9 million), providing strong internal funding for capital investments and debt reduction.





The net cash position improved to negative $4.6 million at quarter-end, compared to negative $14.2 million in Q1 2024. Following the completion of the solar plant sale in April 2025, Caledonia's pro forma consolidated net cash position improved to $18.6 million, providing financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.







OPERATIONAL REVIEW









Blanket Mine







Blanket Mine produced 18,671 ounces of gold in Q1 2025, a 9.5% increase from 17,050 ounces in Q1 2024. The improved performance was driven by higher milled tonnage, which offset slightly lower grades. The mine remains on track to achieve its 2025 production guidance.







Bilboes Project







435 ounces of gold were produced from the Bilboes oxide mine in the Quarter (Q1 2024: 426 ounces). Work continues on finalising the feasibility study for the Bilboes project, with a focus on optimising the economics in response to updated capital cost projections. The Company is evaluating various development scenarios to maximise shareholder returns.







Motapa Exploration







Following encouraging results from drilling at Motapa in 2024, Caledonia has launched a $2.8 million exploration program for 2025, targeting both sulphide and oxide resources.







SAFETY







Under James Mufara, the Chief Operating Officer appointed in May 2024, the Company has implemented comprehensive safety improvements including: hiring a Group SHE Manager, introducing proactive safety indicators, enhancing accident investigation, implementing real-time monitoring, adopting SLAM (Stop, Look, Access, Manage) methodology, developing a 10-point accident mitigation plan (90% complete with decreased incidents), launching a Visible Felt Leadership program, completing risk assessments, and improving emergency preparedness.







LEADERSHIP CHANGES







The Company has strengthened its board of directors and management team with several key appointments in the Quarter:







Ross Jerrard appointed as Chief Financial Officer













OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE







The Company reaffirms its 2025 production guidance of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold from Blanket Mine.





Cost guidance remains unchanged, with on-mine cost expected to be $1,050-$1,150 per ounce and AISC projected at $1,690-$1,790 per ounce.





Capital expenditure for 2025 is forecast at $41.0 million, which will be fully funded from existing cash reserves and operating cash flow.







INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL









Details of Investor and Analyst Presentation







A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:





When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time





Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors





Register in advance for this webinar:







https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1









Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793























Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie









Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775























Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson





Ailsa MacMaster









Tel: +44 20 3100 2000























Camarco, Financial PR/ IR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Elfie Kent





Fergus Young









Tel: +44 20 3757 4980























3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538























Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131























IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa













Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39















Condensed Consolidated Statements of profit or loss and Other comprehensive income





(Unaudited)















($'000's)















3 months ended March 31,





















2025











2024









2023

























Restated*









Restated*













Revenue











56,178











38,528









29,435













Royalty











(2,771









)







(1,934





)





(1,480





)









Production costs











(22,622









)







(18,960





)





(19,850





)









Depreciation











(3,859









)







(3,819





)





(2,255





)











Gross profit













26,926











13,815









5,850













Net foreign exchange (loss) gain











(1,252









)







(4,882





)





36













Administrative expenses











(4,598









)







(2,611





)





(5,938





)









Net derivative financial instrument expense











(1,592









)







(302





)





(434





)









Equity-settled share-based credit (expense)











144











(201





)





(110





)









Cash-settled share-based expense











(158









)







(53





)





(280





)









Other expenses











(843









)







(600





)





(640





)









Other income











66











164









18















Operating profit (loss)













18,693











5,330









(1,498





)









Finance income











6











6









5













Finance cost











(900









)







(732





)





(772





)











Profit (loss) before tax













17,799











4,604









(2,265





)









Tax expense











(6,636









)







(2,530





)





(2,380





)











Profit (loss) for the period













11,163











2,074









(4,645





)



































Other comprehensive income































Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss





























Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations







207











(144





)





(369





)











Total comprehensive income for the period













11,370











1,930









(5,014





)



































Profit (loss) attributable to:



























Owners of the Company











8,915











1,486









(5,356





)









Non-controlling interests











2,248











588









711















Profit (loss) for the period













11,163











2,074









(4,645





)



































Total comprehensive income attributable to:



























Owners of the Company











9,122











1,342









(5,725





)









Non-controlling interests











2,248











588









711















Total comprehensive income for the period













11,370











1,930









(5,014





)



































Earnings (loss) per share (cents)



























Basic earnings (loss) per share











44.6











7.3









(32.2





)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share











44.6











7.3









(32.2





)



































Adjusted earnings per share (cents)



























Basic











58.5











9.7









(26.3





)









–









14.0









14.0



























Summarised Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ($’000’s) (Unaudited)















As at











Mar 31







Dec 31





Dec 31















2025







2024





2023























*Restated













Total non-current assets









290,914







287,046





274,074









Income tax receivable







216







355





1,120









Inventories







25,317







23,768





20,304









Derivative financial assets







–







–





88









Trade and other receivables







17,268







12,675





9,952









Prepayments







7,776







6,748





2,538









Cash and cash equivalents







8,728







4,260





6,708









Assets held for sale







13,520







13,512





13,519











Total assets









363,739







348,364





328,303











Total non-current liabilities









71,405







68,505





63,970









Cash-settled share-based payment







674







634





920









Income tax payable







4,363







2,958





10









Lease liabilities







140







95





167









Loans and borrowings







1,455







1,174





–









Loan notes







1,093







855





665









Trade and other payables







28,222







26,647





20,503









Overdrafts







13,300







12,928





17,740









Liabilities associated with assets held for sale







118







104





128











Total liabilities









120,770







113,900





104,103











Total equity









242,969







234,464





224,200











Total equity and liabilities









363,739







348,364





328,303























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













($'000's)





















Three months ended









March 31,

















2025











2024































Cash inflow from operations









18,709











6,535













Interest received







6











6













Finance costs paid







(543









)







(573





)









Tax paid







(4,831









)







(1,081





)











Net cash inflow from operating activities









13,341











4,887































Cash flows used in investing activities



















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment







(7,250









)







(3,741





)









Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets







(1,229









)







(430





)









Acquisition of Put options







(1,592









)







(240





)











Net cash used in investing activities









(10,071









)







(4,411





)



























Cash flows from financing activities



















Dividends paid







(1,387









)







(2,720





)









Payment of lease liabilities







(181









)







(37





)









Loan notes - solar bond issue receipts (net of transaction cost)







2,387











–















Net cash from / (used in) financing activities









819











(2,757





)



























Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









4,089











(2,281





)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents







7











(847





)









Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period







(8,668









)







(11,032





)











Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









(4,572









)







(14,160





)







