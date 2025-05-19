Caledonia Mining Corporation Reports Share Purchase by Executive Director Victor Gapare

Caledonia Mining reports executive Victor Gapare's trust acquired 12,449 shares, now holding 12.56% of issued shares.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that on May 15, 2025, Toziyana Resources Limited, the company's largest shareholder, purchased 12,449 common shares at an average price of $14.47 per share. This transaction was disclosed by Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of the trust that owns Toziyana. Following this acquisition, Gapare's interest in Caledonia now amounts to 12.56% of the company's issued share capital. The company provided further contact details for inquiries related to the announcement.

Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in Caledonia, has increased its stake by purchasing 12,449 common shares, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

Mr. Victor Gapare, an executive director, now holds an interest in 12.56% of the Company's issued share capital, which may align management interests with those of shareholders.

The announcement of insider purchasing could raise concerns about corporate governance and the appropriateness of such transactions, especially if it appears to lack transparency or if conflicts of interest are perceived.

The fact that the largest shareholder is also an executive director may lead to scrutiny regarding the influence of insider ownership on decision-making and potential risks for minority shareholders.

The timing of the purchase, shortly before the announcement, may create perceptions of opportunism or a lack of confidence in the company's future outside of this purchase context.

What recent transaction did Victor Gapare undertake with Caledonia Mining shares?

Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia, purchased 12,449 common shares at $14.47 each on May 15, 2025.

How much of Caledonia Mining does Victor Gapare own now?

After the recent purchases, Victor Gapare holds an interest in 12.56% of Caledonia Mining's issued share capital.

Who is the largest shareholder in Caledonia Mining Corporation?

The largest shareholder in Caledonia Mining Corporation is Toziyana Resources Limited, controlled by Victor Gapare's trust.

What is the purpose of the notification regarding Victor Gapare's shares?

The notification discloses transactions by individuals in managerial positions, ensuring transparency in share ownership changes.

Which stock exchanges are associated with Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Caledonia Mining Corporation is listed on NYSE American, AIM, and VFEX stock exchanges.

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 16, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 12,449 common shares in the Company on May 15, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $14.47 per share (the “Purchases”).





Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.56 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.





