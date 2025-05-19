Caledonia Mining Corporation Reports Share Purchase by Executive Director Victor Gapare

Caledonia Mining reports executive Victor Gapare's trust acquired 12,449 shares, now holding 12.56% of issued shares.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that on May 15, 2025, Toziyana Resources Limited, the company's largest shareholder, purchased 12,449 common shares at an average price of $14.47 per share. This transaction was disclosed by Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of the trust that owns Toziyana. Following this acquisition, Gapare's interest in Caledonia now amounts to 12.56% of the company's issued share capital. The company provided further contact details for inquiries related to the announcement.
Potential Positives
- Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in Caledonia, has increased its stake by purchasing 12,449 common shares, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.
- Mr. Victor Gapare, an executive director, now holds an interest in 12.56% of the Company's issued share capital, which may align management interests with those of shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- The announcement of insider purchasing could raise concerns about corporate governance and the appropriateness of such transactions, especially if it appears to lack transparency or if conflicts of interest are perceived.
- The fact that the largest shareholder is also an executive director may lead to scrutiny regarding the influence of insider ownership on decision-making and potential risks for minority shareholders.
- The timing of the purchase, shortly before the announcement, may create perceptions of opportunism or a lack of confidence in the company's future outside of this purchase context.
FAQ
What recent transaction did Victor Gapare undertake with Caledonia Mining shares?
Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia, purchased 12,449 common shares at $14.47 each on May 15, 2025.
How much of Caledonia Mining does Victor Gapare own now?
After the recent purchases, Victor Gapare holds an interest in 12.56% of Caledonia Mining's issued share capital.
Who is the largest shareholder in Caledonia Mining Corporation?
The largest shareholder in Caledonia Mining Corporation is Toziyana Resources Limited, controlled by Victor Gapare's trust.
What is the purpose of the notification regarding Victor Gapare's shares?
The notification discloses transactions by individuals in managerial positions, ensuring transparency in share ownership changes.
Which stock exchanges are associated with Caledonia Mining Corporation?
Caledonia Mining Corporation is listed on NYSE American, AIM, and VFEX stock exchanges.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 52,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,709
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 51,923 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,518
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 49,906 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $623,325
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 48,003 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,557
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 46,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,579
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,934
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 35,843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,282
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 16, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 12,449 common shares in the Company on May 15, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $14.47 per share (the “Purchases”).
Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.56 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Victor Gapare
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
US$14.47
12,449
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
May 15, 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE American LLC
