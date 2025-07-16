Caledonia Mining Corporation Reports Record Gold Production at Blanket Mine for Q2 and H1 2025

Caledonia Mining reports record gold production at Blanket Mine for Q2 and H1 2025, increasing future production guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced a record gold production of 21,070 ounces from its Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe for the second quarter of 2025, surpassing the previous year's output of 20,773 ounces for the same period. For the first half of 2025, gold production reached 39,741 ounces, which is a 5.1% increase compared to the first half of 2024. The company has raised its annual production guidance to between 75,500 and 79,500 ounces due to this strong performance, which CEO Mark Learmonth credited to the hard work of the team. The Blanket Mine remains a key contributor to Caledonia's growth and a cornerstone for shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Q2 2025 gold production of 21,070 ounces set a new record for the second quarter, surpassing last year's production of 20,773 ounces.

H1 2025 gold production increased by 5.1% compared to the first half of 2024, demonstrating growth and operational efficiency.

The company has increased its annual production guidance to between 75,500 and 79,500 ounces of gold, indicating positive expectations for future performance.

The Chief Executive Officer highlighted the strong performance and dedication of the team, reaffirming confidence in the Blanket Mine as a cornerstone for future growth and shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in gold production, the release contains heavy cautionary language regarding forward-looking information, highlighting substantial uncertainties that could lead to different actual results compared to the company's expectations.



The reliance on forward-looking statements entails risks related to inaccurate estimates of mineral reserves, fluctuations in gold prices, and operational risks, which may deter potential investors.



The mention of various risks such as employee relations and political risk could raise concerns about operational stability and the overall business environment in Zimbabwe, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Caledonia Mining's gold production figures for Q2 2025?

Caledonia Mining produced 21,070 ounces of gold in Q2 2025, setting a new second-quarter record.

How does the H1 2025 gold production compare to H1 2024?

Gold production for H1 2025 was 39,741 ounces, a 5.1% increase from 37,823 ounces in H1 2024.

What is the updated production guidance for Blanket Mine?

Caledonia increased Blanket Mine’s production guidance to between 75,500 and 79,500 ounces of gold.

Who is the Chief Executive Officer of Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Mark Learmonth is the Chief Executive Officer of Caledonia Mining Corporation.

What factors could impact Caledonia's future production forecasts?

Factors include mineral reserve estimates, gold price fluctuations, operational risks, and political conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCL forecast page.

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces gold production from the Blanket Mine (“Blanket”) in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) and the half year ended June 30, 2025 (“H1 2025”). All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on final assays from the refiner.







Production and Guidance Summary









Q2 2025 gold production was 21,070 ounces, setting a new record for a second quarter; 20,773 ounces were produced in the second quarter of 2024.



Q2 2025 gold production was 21,070 ounces, setting a new record for a second quarter; 20,773 ounces were produced in the second quarter of 2024.



H1 2025 gold production was 39,741 ounces, a 5.1 % increase on the 37,823 ounces produced in the first half of 2024.



H1 2025 gold production was 39,741 ounces, a 5.1 % increase on the 37,823 ounces produced in the first half of 2024.



Caledonia increases Blanket’s production guidance to 75,500 - 79,500 ounces of gold



1



.













Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:









“Production in the first half of 2025 was excellent and has exceeded our expectations. As a result of this strong performance, we are increasing our annual production guidance. This performance is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.









“Blanket Mine continues to provide a solid foundation for growth. As we move forward, we are confident that it will continue to be a cornerstone of our success, driving value for our shareholders.”







Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a “Qualified Person” as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.







Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793



















Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





George Lawson









Tel: +44 207 397 1965























Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson









Tel: +44 20 3100 2000



















Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Elfie Kent









Tel: +44 20 3757 4980



















3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538



















Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131



















IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa









Tel: +263 (242) 745





119/33/39



















Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014





(“MAR”)





as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018





and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.









Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information









Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, achieving Blanket Mine’s annual production forecast.









To the extent any forward-looking information herein constitutes a financial outlook or future oriented financial information, any such statement is made as of the date hereof and included herein to provide prospective investors with an understanding of the Company's plans and assumptions.





Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company’s title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.









This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.









1



Refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe” with effective date December 31, 2023 prepared by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc and filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (





https://www.sedarplus.ca





) on May 15, 2024.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.