Caledonia Mining Corporation Receives Notification of Major Holdings Change from BlackRock, Inc.

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports that BlackRock crossed a notification threshold for voting rights on May 12, 2025.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. indicating that on May 12, 2024, it crossed a threshold requiring notification of a relevant change in shareholding, as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. This notification, received on May 13, 2025, revealed that BlackRock now holds a total of 5.07% of the voting rights in Caledonia, which includes 4.82% through shares and 0.25% through financial instruments. This marks an increase from a previous holding of 4.99%.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation to 5.07%, indicating growing investor confidence in the company.



The notification from BlackRock highlights a positive trend as the percentage of voting rights held has increased from a previous 4.99% to 5.07%.



The involvement of a prominent institutional investor like BlackRock could enhance Caledonia's credibility in the market and attract further investment interest.

The press release indicates a relatively small increase in BlackRock's ownership from 4.74% to 5.07%, which may suggest limited confidence in the company's performance or growth potential among significant shareholders.



The notification of a major holdings change might indicate a shift in investor sentiment, potentially raising concerns about the company's stability and attractiveness to investors.



The fact that it has taken over a year for BlackRock to notify the company of the threshold crossing could imply poor communication or investor relations practices within Caledonia Mining Corporation.

What is the recent notification from BlackRock regarding Caledonia Mining?

BlackRock announced it crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change on May 12, 2025, regarding its holdings in Caledonia Mining.

What percentage of voting rights does BlackRock hold in Caledonia Mining?

As of May 12, 2025, BlackRock holds 5.07% of the total voting rights in Caledonia Mining Corporation.

When was the notification about the voting rights change made?

The notification regarding the voting rights change was made by BlackRock on May 13, 2025.

Who should be contacted for more information about the press release?

For inquiries, contact Caledonia's Mark Learmonth or Camilla Horsfall at +44 1534 679 800 or +44 7817 841 793.

What is the significance of the AIM Rules for Companies in this notification?

The AIM Rules for Companies require notification of significant changes in voting rights, which BlackRock adhered to in this case.

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on May 13, 2025 from BlackRock, Inc. that on May 12, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).





A copy of the notification is below.







Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall

















Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793



















Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie

















Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775



















Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster

















Tel: +44 20 3100 2000



















Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Julia Tilley





Elfie Kent

















Tel: +44 20 3757 4980











3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham

















Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538



















Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda

















Tel: +263 77802131



















IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa





















Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



















TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings













NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



(to be sent to the relevant issuer



and



to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)



i





















1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached





ii





:







CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC











1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer



(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)









Non-UK issuer





X











2. Reason for the notification



(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights





X









An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments













An event changing the breakdown of voting rights













Other (please specify)



iii



:















3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation





iv











Name





BlackRock, Inc.









City and country of registered office (if applicable)





Wilmington, DE, USA











4. Full name of shareholder(s)



(if different from 3.)



v











Name













City and country of registered office (if applicable)















5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





vi





:







12/05/2025











6.





Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):







13/05/2025











7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation















% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)





% of voting rights through financial instruments





(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)





Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)





Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)



vii











Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached





4.82%





0.25%





5.07%





979,213









Position of previous notification (if





applicable)





4.74%





0.25%





4.99%































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





viii













A: Voting rights attached to shares













Class/type of









shares







ISIN code (if possible)















Number of voting rights





ix









% of voting rights













Direct







(DTR5.1)







Indirect







(DTR5.2.1)







Direct







(DTR5.1)







Indirect







(DTR5.2.1)









JE00BF0XVB15









930,023









4.82%



























































SUBTOTAL 8. A







930,023





4.82%



















B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion Period





xi









Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is









exercised/converted.









% of voting rights





























































































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





























B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion Period





x





i









Physical or cash









Settlement





xii









Number of voting rights









% of voting rights











CFD





N/A





N/A





Cash





49,190





0.25%















































































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2







49,190





0.25%































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



(please mark the





applicable box with an “X”)









Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



xiii

















Full



chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the





financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)



xiv







X











Name





xv









% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















Trident Merger, LLC





















BlackRock Investment Management, LLC









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





















BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





















BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





















BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





















BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





















BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





















BlackRock Group Limited





















BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





















BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





















BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





















BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





















BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





















BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





















BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





















BlackRock Fund Advisors









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.





















BlackRock Advisors, LLC









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















Trident Merger, LLC





















BlackRock Investment Management, LLC





















Amethyst Intermediate, LLC





















Aperio Holdings, LLC





















Aperio Group, LLC



















































10.





In case of proxy voting, please identify:











Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held























11. Additional information





xvi















BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team









Jana Blumenstein









020 7743 3650































Place of completion







12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.











Date of completion







13 May 2025







