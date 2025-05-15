Caledonia Mining Corporation Receives Notification of Major Holdings Change from BlackRock, Inc.

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports that BlackRock crossed a notification threshold for voting rights on May 12, 2025.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. indicating that on May 12, 2024, it crossed a threshold requiring notification of a relevant change in shareholding, as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. This notification, received on May 13, 2025, revealed that BlackRock now holds a total of 5.07% of the voting rights in Caledonia, which includes 4.82% through shares and 0.25% through financial instruments. This marks an increase from a previous holding of 4.99%. The press release includes details on the shareholdings and contact information for inquiries.
Potential Positives
- BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation to 5.07%, indicating growing investor confidence in the company.
- The notification from BlackRock highlights a positive trend as the percentage of voting rights held has increased from a previous 4.99% to 5.07%.
- The involvement of a prominent institutional investor like BlackRock could enhance Caledonia's credibility in the market and attract further investment interest.
Potential Negatives
- The press release indicates a relatively small increase in BlackRock's ownership from 4.74% to 5.07%, which may suggest limited confidence in the company's performance or growth potential among significant shareholders.
- The notification of a major holdings change might indicate a shift in investor sentiment, potentially raising concerns about the company's stability and attractiveness to investors.
- The fact that it has taken over a year for BlackRock to notify the company of the threshold crossing could imply poor communication or investor relations practices within Caledonia Mining Corporation.
FAQ
What is the recent notification from BlackRock regarding Caledonia Mining?
BlackRock announced it crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change on May 12, 2025, regarding its holdings in Caledonia Mining.
What percentage of voting rights does BlackRock hold in Caledonia Mining?
As of May 12, 2025, BlackRock holds 5.07% of the total voting rights in Caledonia Mining Corporation.
When was the notification about the voting rights change made?
The notification regarding the voting rights change was made by BlackRock on May 13, 2025.
Who should be contacted for more information about the press release?
For inquiries, contact Caledonia's Mark Learmonth or Camilla Horsfall at +44 1534 679 800 or +44 7817 841 793.
What is the significance of the AIM Rules for Companies in this notification?
The AIM Rules for Companies require notification of significant changes in voting rights, which BlackRock adhered to in this case.
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on May 13, 2025 from BlackRock, Inc. that on May 12, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
