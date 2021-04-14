Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.05, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCL was $14.05, representing a -52.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.39 and a 27.15% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

CMCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). CMCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

