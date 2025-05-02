Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to Announce Q1 2025 Operating and Financial Results on May 12, 2025

Caledonia Mining Corporation will release Q1 2025 results on May 12, followed by an analyst presentation.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced that it will release its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025. A remote presentation for analysts and investors will occur on the same day at 2:00 PM London time, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. The results and company outlook will be accessible on Caledonia's website. Interested participants can register for the webinar in advance. The press release includes contact information for various representatives and institutions involved with Caledonia for further inquiries.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of the upcoming Q1 2025 operating and financial results indicates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.
- The scheduled remote presentation for analysts and investors allows for direct engagement and interaction, fostering investor relations.
- Availability of presentation materials on the company's website enhances accessibility and informs stakeholders about performance and outlook.
Potential Negatives
- The press release lacks any specific details about anticipated financial performance or operational expectations for the first quarter, which could generate uncertainty among investors.
- There is no indication of enhancements or changes in business strategy, which may suggest a lack of innovation or response to market demands.
- Failure to disclose any challenges or risks associated with their operations could lead to a perception of opacity and raise concerns about transparency among stakeholders.
FAQ
When will Caledonia Mining release Q1 2025 results?
Caledonia Mining Corporation will publish its Q1 2025 operating and financial results on May 12, 2025.
What time is the Q1 2025 results presentation?
The remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held at 2:00pm London time on May 12, 2025.
How can I access the Q1 2025 results presentation?
The presentation will be available on Caledonia's website at www.caledoniamining.com following the results announcement.
Where can I register for the Q1 results call?
You can register in advance for the Q1 results webinar at https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1.
Who should I contact for media inquiries regarding Caledonia Mining?
For media inquiries, contact Caledonia Mining Corporation or their financial PR representatives listed in the press release.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 131,451 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,953
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 82,927 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,343
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 61,694 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,540
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 59,011 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,293
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 46,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,579
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,868 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,387
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 39,316 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,963
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
www.caledoniamining.com
).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
