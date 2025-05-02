Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to Announce Q1 2025 Operating and Financial Results on May 12, 2025

Caledonia Mining Corporation will release Q1 2025 results on May 12, followed by an analyst presentation.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced that it will release its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025. A remote presentation for analysts and investors will occur on the same day at 2:00 PM London time, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. The results and company outlook will be accessible on Caledonia's website. Interested participants can register for the webinar in advance. The press release includes contact information for various representatives and institutions involved with Caledonia for further inquiries.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming Q1 2025 operating and financial results indicates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled remote presentation for analysts and investors allows for direct engagement and interaction, fostering investor relations.

Availability of presentation materials on the company's website enhances accessibility and informs stakeholders about performance and outlook.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any specific details about anticipated financial performance or operational expectations for the first quarter, which could generate uncertainty among investors.

There is no indication of enhancements or changes in business strategy, which may suggest a lack of innovation or response to market demands.

Failure to disclose any challenges or risks associated with their operations could lead to a perception of opacity and raise concerns about transparency among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Caledonia Mining release Q1 2025 results?

Caledonia Mining Corporation will publish its Q1 2025 operating and financial results on May 12, 2025.

What time is the Q1 2025 results presentation?

The remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held at 2:00pm London time on May 12, 2025.

How can I access the Q1 2025 results presentation?

The presentation will be available on Caledonia's website at www.caledoniamining.com following the results announcement.

Where can I register for the Q1 results call?

You can register in advance for the Q1 results webinar at https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1.

Who should I contact for media inquiries regarding Caledonia Mining?

For media inquiries, contact Caledonia Mining Corporation or their financial PR representatives listed in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025.





A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.





A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (



www.caledoniamining.com



).







Conference Call Details







A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:





When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time





Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors





Register in advance for this webinar:







https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1









Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793























Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie









Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775























Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson





Ailsa MacMaster













Tel: +44 20 3100 2000























Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Julia Tilley





Elfie Kent













Tel: +44 20 3757 4980























3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538























Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131























IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa













Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.