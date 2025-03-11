Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to Announce Full Year and Q4 2024 Results on March 24, 2025

Caledonia Mining Corporation will announce 2024 financial results on March 24, with a remote presentation for stakeholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced that it will release its operational and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024 on March 24, 2025. Following the results announcement, the company will host a remote presentation for analysts and investors at 2:00 pm London time, where participants can ask questions. The presentation will also be accessible on Caledonia's website. Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance for the webinar. Contacts for further inquiries include various representatives from Caledonia, its joint brokers, and public relations firms.

Potential Positives

Caledonia Mining Corporation is scheduled to release its full year and Q4 2024 operating and financial results on March 24, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and investor communication.

The company will hold a remote presentation for analysts and investors, facilitating direct engagement and analysis of its performance and future outlook.

Availability of the presentation on the company's website enhances accessibility for stakeholders and reinforces commitment to information dissemination.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial or operational performance highlights, potentially raising concerns about the company's results or the need for transparency.



The timing of the results presentation could indicate that the company is trying to manage expectations, as it is scheduled more than two months after the close of the fiscal year.



The reliance on a remote presentation format may limit direct engagement with investors, possibly affecting investor confidence and connectivity.

FAQ

When will Caledonia Mining announce its financial results?

Caledonia Mining will publish its financial results on March 24, 2025.

What time is the conference call for investors?

The conference call for investors is scheduled for 2:00pm London time on March 24, 2025.

How can I access Caledonia Mining's presentation?

The presentation will be available on Caledonia's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

How can I register for the conference call webinar?

You can register for the webinar at https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q4.

Who should I contact for media inquiries?

For media inquiries, contact Camilla Horsfall at Caledonia Mining, phone: +44 7817 841 793.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Monday March 24, 2025.





A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.





A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (



www.caledoniamining.com



).







Conference Call Details







When: March 24, 2025 at 2:00pm London time





Topic: Full Year and Q4 2024 Results Call for Investors





Register in advance for this webinar:







https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q4









Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793























Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie









Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775























Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson/Ailsa MacMaster









Tel: +44 20 3100 2000























Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Julia Tilley





Elfie Kent













Tel: +44 20 3757 4980























3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538























Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131























IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa













Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39







