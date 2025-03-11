Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to Announce Full Year and Q4 2024 Results on March 24, 2025

Caledonia Mining Corporation will announce 2024 financial results on March 24, with a remote presentation for stakeholders.
Quiver AI Summary
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced that it will release its operational and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024 on March 24, 2025. Following the results announcement, the company will host a remote presentation for analysts and investors at 2:00 pm London time, where participants can ask questions. The presentation will also be accessible on Caledonia's website. Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance for the webinar. Contacts for further inquiries include various representatives from Caledonia, its joint brokers, and public relations firms.
Potential Positives
- Caledonia Mining Corporation is scheduled to release its full year and Q4 2024 operating and financial results on March 24, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and investor communication.
- The company will hold a remote presentation for analysts and investors, facilitating direct engagement and analysis of its performance and future outlook.
- Availability of the presentation on the company's website enhances accessibility for stakeholders and reinforces commitment to information dissemination.
Potential Negatives
- The press release does not provide any specific financial or operational performance highlights, potentially raising concerns about the company's results or the need for transparency.
- The timing of the results presentation could indicate that the company is trying to manage expectations, as it is scheduled more than two months after the close of the fiscal year.
- The reliance on a remote presentation format may limit direct engagement with investors, possibly affecting investor confidence and connectivity.
FAQ
When will Caledonia Mining announce its financial results?
Caledonia Mining will publish its financial results on March 24, 2025.
What time is the conference call for investors?
The conference call for investors is scheduled for 2:00pm London time on March 24, 2025.
How can I access Caledonia Mining's presentation?
The presentation will be available on Caledonia's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
How can I register for the conference call webinar?
You can register for the webinar at https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q4.
Who should I contact for media inquiries?
For media inquiries, contact Camilla Horsfall at Caledonia Mining, phone: +44 7817 841 793.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 131,451 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,953
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 82,927 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,343
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 61,694 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,540
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 59,011 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,293
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 46,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,579
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,868 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,387
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 39,316 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Monday March 24, 2025.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (
www.caledoniamining.com
).
Conference Call Details
When: March 24, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Full Year and Q4 2024 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.