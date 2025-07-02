Stocks
Caledonia Mining Corporation Notified of Change in Major Shareholding by BlackRock, Inc.

July 02, 2025 — 02:10 am EDT

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports BlackRock, Inc. crossed a voting rights notification threshold on June 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. indicating that on June 27, 2025, BlackRock crossed a threshold requiring disclosure under AIM rules. The notification, received on June 30, detailed that BlackRock's holdings in Caledonia increased to a total of 5.37% of voting rights, which includes 5.12% from direct shareholdings and 0.25% from financial instruments. This change marked an increase from a previous holding of 5.07%. BlackRock's notification highlights its investment positions and compliance with regulatory requirements regarding significant changes in shareholdings.

Potential Positives

  • BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to 5.37%, indicating investor confidence in the company.

  • The notification of a major holding by BlackRock may attract additional attention from institutional investors, potentially enhancing Caledonia's market presence.

  • Caledonia's transparency in disclosing shareholder changes aligns with best practices in corporate governance, which can positively influence investor trust.

Potential Negatives

  • Caledonia Mining's significant shareholders, particularly BlackRock, have increased their stake to 5.37%, indicating potential shifts in investor confidence and governance dynamics, which may raise concerns among existing shareholders.

  • The notification of a change in voting rights shows a shift in shareholding structure, which could lead to instability or uncertainty regarding management decisions and company direction.

  • The timing of the notification and the crossing of the relevant threshold raise questions about transparency and communication with shareholders, potentially impacting trust in the company’s governance practices.

FAQ

What was the recent announcement from Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Caledonia Mining Corporation announced that BlackRock, Inc. crossed a notification threshold for major holdings as of June 27, 2025.

Who notified Caledonia Mining Corporation about the change in holdings?

The notification was made by BlackRock, Inc. regarding its voting rights and holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation.

What percentage of voting rights does BlackRock now hold?

BlackRock currently holds 5.37% of the total voting rights in Caledonia Mining Corporation.

When was Caledonia Mining notified of the change?

Caledonia Mining was notified on June 30, 2025, about the change that occurred on June 27, 2025.

Who can be contacted for inquiries about this announcement?

Inquiries can be directed to Mark Learmonth or Camilla Horsfall at Caledonia Mining Corporation via the provided contact numbers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company")

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

announces that it received notification on June 30, 2025 from BlackRock, Inc. that on June 27, 2025 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).



A copy of the notification is below.




Enquiries:

































Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



Mark Learmonth


Camilla Horsfall




Tel: +44 1534 679 800


Tel: +44 7817 841 793


Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)



Adrian Hadden


Pearl Kellie




Tel: +44 207 397 1965


Tel: +44 131 220 9775


Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)



Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster




Tel: +44 20 3100 2000


Camarco, Financial PR (UK)



Gordon Poole


Elfie Kent




Tel: +44 20 3757 4980


3PPB (Financial PR, North America)



Patrick Chidley


Paul Durham




Tel: +1 917 991 7701


Tel: +1 203 940 2538


Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)



Debra Tatenda




Tel: +263 77802131


IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)



Lloyd Mlotshwa




Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





































































































NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

(to be sent to the relevant issuer

and

to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

i



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached


ii


:
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC


1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer
X


2. Reason for the notification

(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)

iii

:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


iv

Name
BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA


4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.)

v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached


vi


:
27/06/2025


6.


Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
30/06/2025


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments


(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.12
%
0.25
%
5.37
%
1,037,847

Position of previous notification (if


applicable)
4.82
%
0.25
%
5.07
%























































































































































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached


viii


A: Voting rights attached to shares


Class/type of




shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights


ix

% of voting rights


Direct



(DTR5.1)

Indirect



(DTR5.2.1)

Direct



(DTR5.1)

Indirect



(DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

988,657

5.12
%












SUBTOTAL 8. A
988,657
5.12
%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)


Type of financial instrument

Expiration




date


x

Exercise/




Conversion


Period


xi

Number of voting rights


that may be acquired if


the instrument is




exercised/converted.

% of voting rights



















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)


Type of financial instrument

Expiration




date


x

Exercise/




Conversion


Period


x


i

Physical or


cash




Settlement


xii

Number of


voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
49,190
0.25
%

















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
49,190
0.25
%





















































































































































































































































































































































































































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

(please mark the


applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

xiii


Full

chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the


financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

xiv
X


Name


xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold





BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



Trident Merger, LLC



BlackRock Investment Management, LLC







BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.



BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.



BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC



BlackRock Cayman 1 LP



BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited



BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited



BlackRock Group Limited



BlackRock Finance Europe Limited



BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited







BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC



BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.



BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association







BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC



BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.



BlackRock Fund Advisors
3.120%
0.00%
3.120%





BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.



BlackRock Advisors, LLC







BlackRock, Inc.



BlackRock Finance, Inc.



Trident Merger, LLC



BlackRock Investment Management, LLC



Amethyst Intermediate, LLC



Aperio Holdings, LLC



Aperio Group, LLC









10.


In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional information


xvi





BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team




Jana Blumenstein




020 7743 3650
















Place of completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Date of completion
30 June 2025





