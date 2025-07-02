Caledonia Mining Corporation Notified of Change in Major Shareholding by BlackRock, Inc.

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports BlackRock, Inc. crossed a voting rights notification threshold on June 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. indicating that on June 27, 2025, BlackRock crossed a threshold requiring disclosure under AIM rules. The notification, received on June 30, detailed that BlackRock's holdings in Caledonia increased to a total of 5.37% of voting rights, which includes 5.12% from direct shareholdings and 0.25% from financial instruments. This change marked an increase from a previous holding of 5.07%. BlackRock's notification highlights its investment positions and compliance with regulatory requirements regarding significant changes in shareholdings.

Potential Positives

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc to 5.37%, indicating investor confidence in the company.



The notification of a major holding by BlackRock may attract additional attention from institutional investors, potentially enhancing Caledonia's market presence.



Caledonia's transparency in disclosing shareholder changes aligns with best practices in corporate governance, which can positively influence investor trust.

Potential Negatives

Caledonia Mining's significant shareholders, particularly BlackRock, have increased their stake to 5.37%, indicating potential shifts in investor confidence and governance dynamics, which may raise concerns among existing shareholders.



The notification of a change in voting rights shows a shift in shareholding structure, which could lead to instability or uncertainty regarding management decisions and company direction.



The timing of the notification and the crossing of the relevant threshold raise questions about transparency and communication with shareholders, potentially impacting trust in the company’s governance practices.

FAQ

What was the recent announcement from Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Caledonia Mining Corporation announced that BlackRock, Inc. crossed a notification threshold for major holdings as of June 27, 2025.

Who notified Caledonia Mining Corporation about the change in holdings?

The notification was made by BlackRock, Inc. regarding its voting rights and holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation.

What percentage of voting rights does BlackRock now hold?

BlackRock currently holds 5.37% of the total voting rights in Caledonia Mining Corporation.

When was Caledonia Mining notified of the change?

Caledonia Mining was notified on June 30, 2025, about the change that occurred on June 27, 2025.

Who can be contacted for inquiries about this announcement?

Inquiries can be directed to Mark Learmonth or Camilla Horsfall at Caledonia Mining Corporation via the provided contact numbers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company")



(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)



announces that it received notification on June 30, 2025 from BlackRock, Inc. that on June 27, 2025 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).





A copy of the notification is below.







Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall













Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793











Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie













Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775











Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster













Tel: +44 20 3100 2000











Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Elfie Kent













Tel: +44 20 3757 4980











3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham













Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538











Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda













Tel: +263 77802131











IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa





















Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39











TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings













NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



(to be sent to the relevant issuer



and



to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)



i





















1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached





ii





:







CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC











1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer



(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)









Non-UK issuer





X











2. Reason for the notification



(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights





X









An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments













An event changing the breakdown of voting rights













Other (please specify)



iii



:















3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation





iv











Name





BlackRock, Inc.









City and country of registered office (if applicable)





Wilmington, DE, USA











4. Full name of shareholder(s)



(if different from 3.)



v











Name













City and country of registered office (if applicable)















5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





vi





:







27/06/2025











6.





Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):







30/06/2025











7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation















% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)





% of voting rights through financial instruments





(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)





Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)





Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)



vii











Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached





5.12





%





0.25





%





5.37





%





1,037,847









Position of previous notification (if





applicable)





4.82





%





0.25





%





5.07





%







































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





viii













A: Voting rights attached to shares













Class/type of









shares







ISIN code (if possible)















Number of voting rights





ix









% of voting rights













Direct







(DTR5.1)







Indirect







(DTR5.2.1)







Direct







(DTR5.1)







Indirect







(DTR5.2.1)









JE00BF0XVB15









988,657









5.12





%



























































SUBTOTAL 8. A







988,657





5.12





%



















B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion





Period





xi









Number of voting rights





that may be acquired if





the instrument is









exercised/converted.









% of voting rights





























































































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





























B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion





Period





x





i









Physical or





cash









Settlement





xii









Number of





voting rights









% of voting rights











CFD





N/A





N/A





Cash





49,190





0.25





%















































































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2







49,190





0.25





%







































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



(please mark the





applicable box with an “X”)









Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



xiii

















Full



chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the





financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)



xiv







X











Name





xv









% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















Trident Merger, LLC





















BlackRock Investment Management, LLC









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





















BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





















BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





















BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





















BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





















BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





















BlackRock Group Limited





















BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





















BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





















BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





















BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





















BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





















BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





















BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





















BlackRock Fund Advisors





3.120%





0.00%





3.120%





























BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





















BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





















BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.





















BlackRock Advisors, LLC









































BlackRock, Inc.





















BlackRock Finance, Inc.





















Trident Merger, LLC





















BlackRock Investment Management, LLC





















Amethyst Intermediate, LLC





















Aperio Holdings, LLC





















Aperio Group, LLC



















































10.





In case of proxy voting, please identify:











Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held























11. Additional information





xvi



















BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team









Jana Blumenstein









020 7743 3650































Place of completion







12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.











Date of completion







30 June 2025







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.