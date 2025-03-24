Caledonia Mining Corporation Approves Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Caledonia Mining Corporation announces a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on April 18, 2025.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the approval of a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, with relevant dates for shareholders outlined as follows: the ex-dividend dates are April 2 (VFEX), April 3 (AIM), and April 4 (NYSE American), while the record date is also April 4, and payment is scheduled for April 18, 2025. Shareholders registered in the UK will receive their dividends in Sterling. The company's dividend policy, aimed at maximizing shareholder value, has been in place since 2014, and future dividends will be considered in light of investment opportunities and risk management.

Potential Positives

The board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per share, demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The approval of the dividend reflects Caledonia's ongoing strategy to maximize shareholder value, which may enhance investor confidence in the company's financial management and growth prospects.

Shareholders with registered addresses in the UK will receive dividend payments in Sterling, broadening the appeal and accessibility for UK investors.

Potential Negatives

Approval of a dividend may indicate a lack of reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern some investors about the company's future development potential.

The disclosure of inside information in accordance with MAR regulations can imply that the company is under scrutiny or is facing compliance obligations that investors need to consider.

Setting a fixed dividend amount can create pressure on the company to maintain payouts, which may strain financial flexibility in the face of market volatility or operational challenges.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend announced by Caledonia Mining?

Caledonia Mining has announced a quarterly dividend of 14 cents (US$0.14) per share.

When is the next dividend ex-dividend date for Caledonia Mining shares?

The ex-dividend date for VFEX is April 2, 2025, AIM is April 3, 2025, and NYSE is April 4, 2025.

What is the record date for the upcoming Caledonia dividend?

The record date for the upcoming dividend is April 4, 2025.

When will Caledonia Mining pay its next dividend?

The payment date for the next dividend is April 18, 2025.

How does Caledonia Mining support shareholder value?

Caledonia supports shareholder value through a quarterly dividend policy established in 2014 and prudent risk management.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.





Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 2, 2025



Ex-dividend date AIM: April 3, 2025



Ex-dividend date NYSE American: April 4, 2025



Record date: April 4, 2025



Payment date: April 18, 2025







Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.







Caledonia's Dividend Policy







Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.







