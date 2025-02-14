Caledonia Mining Corporation Appoints Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as Independent Non-Executive Directors

Caledonia Mining appoints Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.
Quiver AI Summary
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors effective immediately. Buys brings over 30 years of experience in the global mining sector, having held leadership roles at companies like ArcelorMittal and Rio Tinto, while Goldwasser has extensive expertise in global capital markets and structured finance, currently serving as Managing Partner at GreensLedge. They replace Johan Holtzhausen, who is retiring from the board and as chair of the Audit Committee at the upcoming annual general meeting, where Tariro Gadzikwa will be appointed as the new chair of the Audit Committee. Chairman John Kelly expressed confidence in the new appointees' capabilities, which he believes will enhance the Board's expertise and support the company's growth strategy.
Potential Positives
- The appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser to the board adds significant expertise and experience from the global mining and financial sectors, enhancing the company's leadership capabilities.
- Stefan Buys brings a strong background in large-scale mining operations and metallurgical engineering, which could positively influence Caledonia's strategic direction and operational performance.
- Lesley Goldwasser's extensive experience in global capital markets and structured finance is expected to be invaluable in supporting the company's growth strategy and financial initiatives.
- Transitioning the chair of the Audit Committee to Tariro Gadzikwa ensures continuity in effective financial oversight as the company prepares for its upcoming annual general meeting.
Potential Negatives
- The retirement of Johan Holtzhausen, who has been on the Board since 2013, could indicate potential instability or a leadership gap, particularly in the Audit Committee, which he chaired.
- The new board members, while experienced, do not have shares or share options in the Company, which may raise concerns about their long-term commitment to the company's success.
- Ms. Goldwasser's extensive financial background may highlight the company's previous lack of similar expertise on the Board, prompting questions about governance and oversight prior to this appointment.
FAQ
Who were appointed to the Caledonia Mining Board recently?
Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser were appointed as independent non-executive directors.
When does Johan Holtzhausen retire from the Board?
Johan Holtzhausen will retire at the next annual general meeting scheduled for early May 2025.
Who will succeed Johan Holtzhausen as Chair of the Audit Committee?
Tariro Gadzikwa will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee after the upcoming AGM.
What experience does Stefan Buys bring to the Board?
Stefan Buys has over 30 years of leadership experience in global mining and heavy industries.
What background does Lesley Goldwasser have?
Lesley Goldwasser is a financial executive with extensive experience in global capital markets and structured finance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 647,469 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,686,136
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 131,451 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,953
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 87,688 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,311,812
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 82,927 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,343
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 61,694 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,540
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 59,011 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,293
- MORGAN STANLEY added 49,405 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $739,098
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)
is pleased to announce the appointments of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser to the board of directors of the Company (“the Board”) as independent non-executive directors, effective today.
Johan Holtzhausen, who has served on the Board since 2013, is retiring from the Board and as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the next annual general meeting of shareholders which is due to be held in early May, 2025, details of which will be provided in due course (“the AGM”). Ms Tariro Gadzikwa, an independent non-executive director of the Board with significant financial experience and qualifications, will take over from Johan as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the AGM.
Stefan Buys
Mr Buys brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the global mining and heavy industry sectors, with a strong track record across copper, gold, iron ore, uranium, ferrochrome, and platinum operations in Southern and Western Africa, Canada, Australia, and South America.
Most recently, Stefan served as Chief Executive Officer of the Mining Division at ArcelorMittal. Prior to that, he led Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore mining operations in Western Australia as Managing Director. His career also includes executive roles at BHP, where he was Asset President of Olympic Dam and Project Director for a global standardization initiative. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade with Xstrata, rising from Production Engineer in their South African ferrochrome operations to Chief Operating Officer for North Chile.
He holds a bachelor degree in metallurgical engineering, a certificate in company direction from the Institute of Directors UK and is a member of the Institute of Directors UK.
Lesley Goldwasser
Ms Goldwasser is a financial executive with extensive expertise in global capital markets and structured finance. She is currently Managing Partner at GreensLedge, a global boutique investment bank that provides services in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management. Lesley also serves as Co-CEO and Founder of GreensLedge Korea.
Her previous leadership roles include Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where she was head of Asset Backed Securities and Global Head of Hedge Fund Strategic Services, and Co-Head of Global Debt and Equity Capital Markets at Bear Stearns. Ms Goldwasser also brings significant board experience, serving as Lead Independent Director of Tiptree Inc. and an Independent Director at Liquid Telecommunications. She previously served as Lead Independent Director of Flagstar Bancorp.
Beyond her corporate career, she is committed to community development in Zimbabwe, where she co-founded Zara’s Center - an after-school program providing nutrition, education, vocational, and computer training for vulnerable children.
Lesley was born and raised in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, South Africa.
John Kelly, Chairman of Caledonia, commented:
“We are delighted to welcome Stefan and Lesley to the Board. Stefan’s deep expertise in large-scale mining operations and background in metallurgical engineering will be important additions to the Board’s skill sets. He has a demonstrated record of strategic leadership combined with a commitment to safety and the environment. Lesley has an extensive record of execution and leadership in the global capital markets. Her experience with a wide range of financing mechanisms and institutional investors will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy.
On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Johan for his insights, leadership and invaluable contributions during his long and dedicated service on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Enquiries
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Current and Previous Directorships of Mr Buys and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules
The names of all companies and partnerships of which Mr Buys has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below.
Company
Status
Channar Management Services Pty Ltd
Former
Channar Mining Pty Ltd
Former
Hammersley Exploration Pty Ltd
Former
Hammersley HMS Pty Ltd
Former
Hammersley Iron Pty Ltd
Former
Hammersley Iron – Yandi Pty Ltd
Former
Hammersley Holdings Ltd
Former
Hammersley WA Pty Ltd
Former
Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd
Former
Pilbara Iron Company (Services) Pty Ltd
Former
Pilbara Iron Pty Ltd
Former
Hope Downs Joint Venture
Former
Nunavut Iron Ore, Inc.
Former
ArcelorMittal Mines Mary River Operating Inc.
Former
Baffinland Iron Mines LP
Former
Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation
Former
ArcelorMittal Liberia Holdings Limited
Former
ArcelorMittal Liberia Ltd
Former
AM Mining
Former
ArcelorMittal Mining UK Limited
Former
Mr Buys’ full name is Petrus Stephanus Buys. He is 53 years old.
Mr Buys holds no shares or share options in the Company.
There are no other matters which have been disclosed to the Company that are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.
Current and Previous Directorships of Ms Goldwasser and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules
The names of all companies and partnerships of which Ms Goldwasser has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below.
Company
Status
Jonathan Plutzik and Lesley Goldwasser Family Foundation
Current
Betsy Ross Owner LLC
Current
Zara’s Center Trust
Current
GreensLedge Holdings LLC
Current
GreensLedge UK Holdings Limited
Current
TipTree Inc.
Current
The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival
Current
Liquid Telecommunications (Jersey) Limited
Current
Women Photographers International Archive, Inc.
Current
Maxex LLC
Former
Fintech Acquisition Corp. 5
Former
FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp.
Former
Ms Goldwasser’s full name is Lesley Dana Goldwasser Plutzik. She is 63 years old.
Ms Goldwasser holds no shares or share options in the Company.
There are no other matters which have been disclosed to the Company that are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.