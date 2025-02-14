Caledonia Mining Corporation Appoints Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as Independent Non-Executive Directors

Caledonia Mining appoints Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors effective immediately. Buys brings over 30 years of experience in the global mining sector, having held leadership roles at companies like ArcelorMittal and Rio Tinto, while Goldwasser has extensive expertise in global capital markets and structured finance, currently serving as Managing Partner at GreensLedge. They replace Johan Holtzhausen, who is retiring from the board and as chair of the Audit Committee at the upcoming annual general meeting, where Tariro Gadzikwa will be appointed as the new chair of the Audit Committee. Chairman John Kelly expressed confidence in the new appointees' capabilities, which he believes will enhance the Board's expertise and support the company's growth strategy.

The appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser to the board adds significant expertise and experience from the global mining and financial sectors, enhancing the company's leadership capabilities.

Stefan Buys brings a strong background in large-scale mining operations and metallurgical engineering, which could positively influence Caledonia's strategic direction and operational performance.

Lesley Goldwasser's extensive experience in global capital markets and structured finance is expected to be invaluable in supporting the company's growth strategy and financial initiatives.

Transitioning the chair of the Audit Committee to Tariro Gadzikwa ensures continuity in effective financial oversight as the company prepares for its upcoming annual general meeting.

The retirement of Johan Holtzhausen, who has been on the Board since 2013, could indicate potential instability or a leadership gap, particularly in the Audit Committee, which he chaired.

The new board members, while experienced, do not have shares or share options in the Company, which may raise concerns about their long-term commitment to the company's success.

Ms. Goldwasser's extensive financial background may highlight the company's previous lack of similar expertise on the Board, prompting questions about governance and oversight prior to this appointment.

Who were appointed to the Caledonia Mining Board recently?

Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser were appointed as independent non-executive directors.

When does Johan Holtzhausen retire from the Board?

Johan Holtzhausen will retire at the next annual general meeting scheduled for early May 2025.

Who will succeed Johan Holtzhausen as Chair of the Audit Committee?

Tariro Gadzikwa will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee after the upcoming AGM.

What experience does Stefan Buys bring to the Board?

Stefan Buys has over 30 years of leadership experience in global mining and heavy industries.

What background does Lesley Goldwasser have?

Lesley Goldwasser is a financial executive with extensive experience in global capital markets and structured finance.

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)





is pleased to announce the appointments of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser to the board of directors of the Company (“the Board”) as independent non-executive directors, effective today.





Johan Holtzhausen, who has served on the Board since 2013, is retiring from the Board and as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the next annual general meeting of shareholders which is due to be held in early May, 2025, details of which will be provided in due course (“the AGM”). Ms Tariro Gadzikwa, an independent non-executive director of the Board with significant financial experience and qualifications, will take over from Johan as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the AGM.







Stefan Buys







Mr Buys brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the global mining and heavy industry sectors, with a strong track record across copper, gold, iron ore, uranium, ferrochrome, and platinum operations in Southern and Western Africa, Canada, Australia, and South America.





Most recently, Stefan served as Chief Executive Officer of the Mining Division at ArcelorMittal. Prior to that, he led Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore mining operations in Western Australia as Managing Director. His career also includes executive roles at BHP, where he was Asset President of Olympic Dam and Project Director for a global standardization initiative. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade with Xstrata, rising from Production Engineer in their South African ferrochrome operations to Chief Operating Officer for North Chile.





He holds a bachelor degree in metallurgical engineering, a certificate in company direction from the Institute of Directors UK and is a member of the Institute of Directors UK.







Lesley Goldwasser







Ms Goldwasser is a financial executive with extensive expertise in global capital markets and structured finance. She is currently Managing Partner at GreensLedge, a global boutique investment bank that provides services in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management. Lesley also serves as Co-CEO and Founder of GreensLedge Korea.





Her previous leadership roles include Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where she was head of Asset Backed Securities and Global Head of Hedge Fund Strategic Services, and Co-Head of Global Debt and Equity Capital Markets at Bear Stearns. Ms Goldwasser also brings significant board experience, serving as Lead Independent Director of Tiptree Inc. and an Independent Director at Liquid Telecommunications. She previously served as Lead Independent Director of Flagstar Bancorp.





Beyond her corporate career, she is committed to community development in Zimbabwe, where she co-founded Zara’s Center - an after-school program providing nutrition, education, vocational, and computer training for vulnerable children.





Lesley was born and raised in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, South Africa.







John Kelly, Chairman of Caledonia, commented:









“We are delighted to welcome Stefan and Lesley to the Board. Stefan’s deep expertise in large-scale mining operations and background in metallurgical engineering will be important additions to the Board’s skill sets. He has a demonstrated record of strategic leadership combined with a commitment to safety and the environment. Lesley has an extensive record of execution and leadership in the global capital markets. Her experience with a wide range of financing mechanisms and institutional investors will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy.









On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Johan for his insights, leadership and invaluable contributions during his long and dedicated service on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”









