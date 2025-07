Caledonia Mining Corporation Anticipates Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results to Be Announced on August 11, 2025

Caledonia Mining Corporation plans to announce Q2 and H1 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, expecting strong profitability.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending June 30, 2025, on August 11, 2025. The company expects to report a profitable second quarter, building on a strong first quarter performance, driven by Blanket Mine's gold production and favorable gold prices. CEO Mark Learmonth expressed satisfaction with the production results and acknowledged the hard work of the Blanket Mine team in achieving strong profitability. The announcement also contains caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting various risks and uncertainties that could affect actual outcomes compared to predictions.

Caledonia Mining Corporation anticipates a profitable second quarter for Q2 2025, building on strong performance from the first quarter.

The company's profitability for the full year of 2025 is expected to be materially ahead of market expectations, indicating strong operational health and financial performance.

The positive outlook is supported by strong gold price performance and impressive gold production results from Blanket Mine.

Mark Learmonth, CEO, attributes the success to the hard work and dedication of the team, highlighting an effective organizational structure and management strength within the company.

The statement includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking information, which emphasizes the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations.

The Company’s reliance on favorable gold prices and successful operations at Blanket Mine for its projected profitability raises concerns about potential financial vulnerability if market conditions change or operational challenges arise.

The mention of various risks, such as political risk, employee relations, and potential community claims, highlights the numerous external factors that could negatively impact the Company's performance and stability.

When will Caledonia Mining announce Q2 2025 financial results?

Caledonia Mining Corporation will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025.

What performance did Caledonia expect in Q2 2025?

The company anticipates reporting profitable results for Q2 2025, building on a strong Q1 2025 performance.

How did Blanket Mine contribute to Caledonia’s profitability?

Blanket Mine's improved gold production has significantly boosted Caledonia's profitability due to sustained strong gold prices.

What does the CEO say about recent performance?

CEO Mark Learmonth praised the team’s hard work and noted strong profitability due to excellent production results.

What are the risks associated with Caledonia's forward-looking information?

Risks include fluctuations in gold prices, production forecasts, and uncertainties in mineral resources and other operational factors.

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) and the half year ended June 30, 2025 (“H1 2025”) on August 11, 2025.





The Company anticipates reporting a profitable second quarter, building upon a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025. This reflects Blanket Mine’s gold production summary announced on July 16, 2025 and the strong and sustained gold price.





Based on the current production profile at Blanket Mine, and assuming the continuation of favourable gold prices, the Company estimates that profitability for the full year of 2025 will be materially ahead of market expectations.





Further details will be provided in the Q2 2025 results expected to be announced on August 11, 2025.







Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:









“We were pleased with the excellent production results announced on July 16, 2025. Combined with a robust and sustained gold price, we are enjoying strong profitability. This reflects the hard work and dedication of the team at Blanket Mine and at group level, which we have strengthened significantly in recent times.”









Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014





(“MAR”)





as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018





and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.









Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information









Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, achieving Blanket Mine’s annual production forecast and maintaining a favourable gold pricel.









To the extent any forward-looking information herein constitutes a financial outlook or future oriented financial information, any such statement is made as of the date hereof and included herein to provide prospective investors with an understanding of the Company's plans and assumptions.





Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company’s title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.









This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.





