CMCL

Caledonia Mining Corporation Announces Share Purchases by Executive Director Victor Gapare

May 21, 2025 — 02:10 am EDT

Caledonia Mining announces Toziyana Resources purchased 2,280 shares at $16.96, increasing Victor Gapare's interest to 12.57%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that Victor Gapare, an executive director and settlor of a discretionary trust owning shares in the company's largest shareholder, Toziyana Resources Limited, has facilitated the purchase of 2,280 common shares of Caledonia on May 20, 2025, at an average price of $16.96 per share. Following this transaction, Gapare holds an interest in common shares amounting to 12.57 percent of the company's issued share capital. The announcement highlights the transaction details and provides contact information for further inquiries.

Potential Positives

  • Mr. Victor Gapare, an executive director, has increased his ownership stake in Caledonia to 12.57% of the issued share capital, demonstrating strong personal conviction in the company's performance and future prospects.
  • The purchase at a volume weighted average price of $16.96 per share may indicate confidence in the company's current valuation, potentially reassuring investors about the stock's price stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Notification of share purchases by an executive director may raise concerns about insider trading and conflicts of interest.
  • Concentration of ownership, with Mr. Victor Gapare controlling 12.57% of the company, could lead to potential governance issues and limited shareholder influence.
  • The modest volume of newly purchased shares may indicate a lack of strong market confidence in the company's performance or growth prospects.

FAQ

What recent share purchase occurred at Caledonia Mining Corporation?

On May 20, 2025, Toziyana Resources purchased 2,280 common shares at $16.96 per share.

Who is Victor Gapare?

Victor Gapare is an executive director of Caledonia Mining Corporation and the settlor of a discretionary trust owning shares in Toziyana Resources.

What percentage of Caledonia does Victor Gapare control?

Victor Gapare, as the trust settlor, holds an interest in 12.57% of Caledonia's issued share capital.

When did the share transaction take place?

The transactions took place on May 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Further details can be found by contacting Caledonia Mining Corporation directly or visiting their official website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.


We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 20, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 2,280 common shares in the Company on May 20, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $16.96 per share (the “Purchases”).



Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.57 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.



A copy of the notification is below.




Enquiries:





























































Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



Mark Learmonth


Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800


Tel: +44 7817 841 793




Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)



Adrian Hadden


Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965


Tel: +44 131 220 9775




Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)



Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000




Camarco, Financial PR (UK)



Gordon Poole


Julia Tilley


Elfie Kent


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980




3PPB (Financial PR, North America)



Patrick Chidley


Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701


Tel: +1 203 940 2538




Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)



Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131




IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)



Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39





































































































NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY


PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED


WITH THEM




1

Details  of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)
Name
Victor Gapare


2

Reason for the notification

a)
Position/status
Executive Director

b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification


3

Details  of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction  monitor

a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51


4

Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument




Identification code
Common shares of no par value




JE00BF0XVB15

b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities

c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



US$16.96
2,280

d)
Aggregated information




- Aggregated volume




- Price
N/A

e)
Date of the transaction
May 20, 2025

f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE American LLC









