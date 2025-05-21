Caledonia Mining Corporation Announces Share Purchases by Executive Director Victor Gapare

Caledonia Mining announces Toziyana Resources purchased 2,280 shares at $16.96, increasing Victor Gapare's interest to 12.57%.

Quiver AI Summary

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that Victor Gapare, an executive director and settlor of a discretionary trust owning shares in the company's largest shareholder, Toziyana Resources Limited, has facilitated the purchase of 2,280 common shares of Caledonia on May 20, 2025, at an average price of $16.96 per share. Following this transaction, Gapare holds an interest in common shares amounting to 12.57 percent of the company's issued share capital. The announcement highlights the transaction details and provides contact information for further inquiries.

Potential Positives

Mr. Victor Gapare, an executive director, has increased his ownership stake in Caledonia to 12.57% of the issued share capital, demonstrating strong personal conviction in the company's performance and future prospects.

The purchase at a volume weighted average price of $16.96 per share may indicate confidence in the company's current valuation, potentially reassuring investors about the stock's price stability.

Potential Negatives

Notification of share purchases by an executive director may raise concerns about insider trading and conflicts of interest.

Concentration of ownership, with Mr. Victor Gapare controlling 12.57% of the company, could lead to potential governance issues and limited shareholder influence.

The modest volume of newly purchased shares may indicate a lack of strong market confidence in the company's performance or growth prospects.

FAQ

What recent share purchase occurred at Caledonia Mining Corporation?

On May 20, 2025, Toziyana Resources purchased 2,280 common shares at $16.96 per share.

Who is Victor Gapare?

Victor Gapare is an executive director of Caledonia Mining Corporation and the settlor of a discretionary trust owning shares in Toziyana Resources.

What percentage of Caledonia does Victor Gapare control?

Victor Gapare, as the trust settlor, holds an interest in 12.57% of Caledonia's issued share capital.

When did the share transaction take place?

The transactions took place on May 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Further details can be found by contacting Caledonia Mining Corporation directly or visiting their official website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 20, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 2,280 common shares in the Company on May 20, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $16.96 per share (the “Purchases”).





Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.57 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.





A copy of the notification is below.







Enquiries:













Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793























Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





Pearl Kellie









Tel: +44 207 397 1965





Tel: +44 131 220 9775























Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster









Tel: +44 20 3100 2000























Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Julia Tilley





Elfie Kent









Tel: +44 20 3757 4980























3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538























Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131























IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa













Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



































NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY





PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED





WITH THEM

























1

















Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



















a)













Name









Victor Gapare















2

















Reason for the notification



















a)













Position/status









Executive Director









b)













Initial notification/ Amendment





Initial notification















3

















Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



















a)













Name









Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc









b)













LEI





21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51















4













Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted























a)





Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument









Identification code













Common shares of no par value









JE00BF0XVB15













b)













Nature of the transaction









Purchase of securities









c)





Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s)









Volume(s)



















US$16.96





2,280









d)





Aggregated information









- Aggregated volume









- Price













N/A









e)













Date of the transaction









May 20, 2025









f)













Place of the transaction





NYSE American LLC































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.