Caledonia Mining announces a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, with specific ex-dividend and payment dates.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the approval of a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, with important dates set for shareholders: the ex-dividend date for VFEX is May 21, 2025, while AIM and NYSE American will have their ex-dividend dates on May 23, 2025, with the record date also being May 23 and the payment date scheduled for June 6, 2025. Shareholders in the UK will receive their payments in Sterling. This dividend reflects Caledonia's ongoing strategy to maximize shareholder value through a quarterly dividend policy established in 2014, with future dividends to be evaluated based on investment opportunities and risk management.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) per share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment demonstrates the company's ongoing financial health and ability to generate profits consistently, reinforcing investor confidence.

This announcement aligns with Caledonia's established quarterly dividend policy, adopted in 2014, indicating a stable and predictable income for shareholders.

The announcement of a dividend may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunities, which could be a sign of stagnation or reduced growth potential.

The reliance on a dividend policy established in 2014 may suggest a lack of innovation or adaptation to changing market conditions since then.

What is the dividend amount approved by Caledonia Mining Corporation?

Caledonia Mining Corporation has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) per share.

When is the payment date for the dividend?

The payment date for the dividend is June 6, 2025.

What are the ex-dividend dates for different exchanges?

The ex-dividend dates are May 21, 2025 (VFEX) and May 23, 2025 (AIM and NYSE American).

In what currency will UK shareholders receive the dividend?

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

What is Caledonia's approach to dividend policy?

Caledonia's Board adopted a quarterly dividend policy in 2014 to maximize shareholder value and considers dividends in line with investment opportunities.

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.





The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:





• Ex-dividend date VFEX: May 21, 2025





• Ex-dividend date AIM: May 23, 2025





• Ex-dividend date NYSE American: May 23, 2025





• Record date: May 23, 2025





• Payment date: June 6, 2025





Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.







Caledonia's Dividend Policy







Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.