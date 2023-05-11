Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) Price Target Increased by 6.97% to 1,242.84

The average one-year price target for Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) has been revised to 1,242.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 1,161.84 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 911.92 to a high of 1,550.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1,095.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caledonia Mining Corp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCL is 0.04%, an increase of 60.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.17% to 1,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 679K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 37.95% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 479K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 136K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 14.62% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 35.08% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 34.47% over the last quarter.

