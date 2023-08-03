Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) Price Target Decreased by 7.17% to 1,071.42

The average one-year price target for Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) has been revised to 1,071.42 / share. This is an decrease of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 1,154.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 839.42 to a high of 1,233.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from the latest reported closing price of 915.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caledonia Mining Corp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCL is 0.04%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.71% to 2,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 679K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 37.95% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 607K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 37.23% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 136K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 119K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 71.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 351.69% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 103K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 83.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 511.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

