Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) Price Target Decreased by 15.45% to 905.86

The average one-year price target for Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL) has been revised to 905.86 / share. This is an decrease of 15.45% from the prior estimate of 1,071.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 848.75 to a high of 982.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of 835.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caledonia Mining Corp. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 85.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCL is 0.02%, a decrease of 50.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.79% to 3,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 642K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 30.58% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 583K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 17.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 290K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 162K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 156K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 27.05% over the last quarter.

