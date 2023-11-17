News & Insights

Caledonia Mining COO Dana Roets To Resign With Effect From Feb. 29

November 17, 2023

(RTTNews) - Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc (CMCL, CMCL.L) announced Friday that Dana Roets, aged 61, will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer with effect from February 29.

Roets will remain a director of the company and various subsidiaries until that date, whereupon he will also step down from those roles.

The company has already commenced a process to identify a suitable replacement as COO.

Caledonia noted that Roets, who joined the firm as COO in 2013, has been instrumental in the development of the business over the following decade.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Dana has made an outstanding contribution to Caledonia over the last ten years - as evidenced by the increased production, reduced costs and exploration success which we believe will, in due course, extend Blanket's life of mine. This was achieved against the backdrop of a challenging operating environment and the COVID-19 pandemic which introduced a new set of unanticipated operational challenges."

