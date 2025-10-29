Caledonia Mining (CMCL) Price Target Increased by 26.04% to 32.91

The average one-year price target for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAM:CMCL) has been revised to $32.91 / share. This is an increase of 26.04% from the prior estimate of $26.11 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.02 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from the latest reported closing price of $30.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caledonia Mining. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 12.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCL is 0.03%, an increase of 69.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 8,314K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 783K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 512K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 18.74% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 452K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 29.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 433K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 61.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 413K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 64.07% over the last quarter.

