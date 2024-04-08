Caledonia Mining Appoints James Mufara As COO, Effective May 1; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc (CMCL, CMCL.L) announced Monday that James Mufara, aged 49, has agreed to join as Chief Operating Officer with effect from May 1

On the London Stock Exchange, Caledonia shares were gaining around 2.6 percent to trade at 867 pence.

The previous Chief Operating Officer Dana Roets, aged 61, had steeped down from the role with effect from February 29.

In its statement, the company now noted that Mufara, with over 25 years' experience in the mining sector in Southern Africa, was previously at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited as Regional General Manager.

His career has been primarily gold focused, but also with exposure to nickel, copper, and chrome mining.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said, "He will be joining us at a pivotal moment in Caledonia's development and I know the team will benefit from his wealth of experience."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.