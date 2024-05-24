News & Insights

Caledonia Mining Announces Major Shareholder Update

May 24, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has reported a significant change in shareholding, with BlackRock, Inc. notifying the company of crossing a shareholding threshold on May 22, 2024, as per the AIM Rules for Companies. This development could signal changes in the company’s investor landscape and is likely to be of interest to current and potential investors.

