Cale Street takes full control of Intu Derby shopping centre

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Joint administrators of Britain's Intu Properties said on Wednesday Cale Street Investments (CSI) has taken full ownership of the company's Derby shopping centre, the first in Intu's portfolio to change hands after it went into administration.

CSI paid 186.3 million pounds last year for a 50% stake in the shopping centre, located on the East Midlands.

