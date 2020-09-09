CAL

Cale Street takes full control of Intu Derby shopping centre

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Joint administrators of Britain's Intu Properties said on Wednesday Cale Street Investments (CSI) has taken full ownership of the company's Derby shopping centre, the first in Intu's portfolio to change hands after it went into administration.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Joint administrators of Britain's Intu Properties said on Wednesday Cale Street Investments (CSI) has taken full ownership of the company's Derby shopping centre, the first in Intu's portfolio to change hands after it went into administration.

CSI paid 186.3 million pounds last year for a 50% stake in the shopping centre, located on the East Midlands.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More