Caldwell Reports Profitable Fiscal Year 2024

Caldwell (TSE:CWL) has released an update.

Caldwell Partners International reported a notable improvement in its financial performance for fiscal 2024, with net earnings after tax reaching $4.2 million compared to a loss the previous year. Despite a decline in revenues, the company managed to turn a profit, showcasing effective cost management and strategic restructuring.

