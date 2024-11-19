News & Insights

Caldwell Reports Profitable Fiscal Year 2024

November 19, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caldwell (TSE:CWL) has released an update.

Caldwell Partners International reported a notable improvement in its financial performance for fiscal 2024, with net earnings after tax reaching $4.2 million compared to a loss the previous year. Despite a decline in revenues, the company managed to turn a profit, showcasing effective cost management and strategic restructuring.

