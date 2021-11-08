Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

How far off is Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.38m US$6.59m US$6.77m US$6.95m US$7.11m US$7.27m US$7.43m US$7.59m US$7.75m US$7.90m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 3.75% Est @ 3.21% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.39% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 2.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$6.0 US$5.8 US$5.5 US$5.3 US$5.1 US$4.9 US$4.7 US$4.4 US$4.2 US$4.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$49m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$7.9m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.0%) = US$163m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$163m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$84m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$133m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.2, the company appears about fair value at a 4.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NasdaqGS:IVAC Discounted Cash Flow November 8th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intevac as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.130. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Intevac, we've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Intevac . Future Earnings: How does IVAC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

