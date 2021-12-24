Calculating The Fair Value Of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥215.1m CN¥228.4m CN¥239.6m CN¥249.3m CN¥257.8m CN¥265.4m CN¥272.5m CN¥279.2m CN¥285.6m CN¥291.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.98% Est @ 6.18% Est @ 4.91% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 2.97% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.2% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% CN¥203 CN¥203 CN¥200 CN¥196 CN¥191 CN¥186 CN¥180 CN¥173 CN¥167 CN¥161

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥292m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.0%) = CN¥7.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥7.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= CN¥3.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥5.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

NYSE:ZME Discounted Cash Flow December 24th 2021

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zhangmen Education as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.839. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Zhangmen Education, we've compiled three important elements you should look at:

