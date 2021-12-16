Calculating The Fair Value Of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Does the December share price for Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.36m US$3.72m US$4.02m US$4.27m US$4.48m US$4.66m US$4.82m US$4.96m US$5.10m US$5.22m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 14.38% Est @ 10.65% Est @ 8.05% Est @ 6.22% Est @ 4.94% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$3.2 US$3.3 US$3.4 US$3.4 US$3.4 US$3.3 US$3.2 US$3.1 US$3.0 US$2.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$32m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.2m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.9%– 2.0%) = US$134m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$134m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= US$76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$108m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$15.6, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

NasdaqCM:WFCF Discounted Cash Flow December 16th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Where Food Comes From as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.905. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Where Food Comes From, we've put together three important factors you should assess:

