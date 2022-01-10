Calculating The Fair Value Of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.52m US$2.43m US$3.44m US$4.48m US$5.45m US$6.30m US$7.03m US$7.64m US$8.15m US$8.58m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 83.72% Est @ 59.19% Est @ 42.02% Est @ 30% Est @ 21.59% Est @ 15.7% Est @ 11.58% Est @ 8.69% Est @ 6.67% Est @ 5.26% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% US$1.4 US$2.2 US$2.9 US$3.6 US$4.1 US$4.5 US$4.7 US$4.8 US$4.9 US$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$37m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.6m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.8%– 2.0%) = US$225m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$225m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= US$127m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$164m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$8.2, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

NasdaqCM:SRTS Discounted Cash Flow January 10th 2022

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sensus Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.888. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Sensus Healthcare, we've put together three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sensus Healthcare . Future Earnings: How does SRTS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

