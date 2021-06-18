Calculating The Fair Value Of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Esports Entertainment Group fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$14.0m -US$1.60m US$3.10m US$5.77m US$9.28m US$13.3m US$17.4m US$21.2m US$24.7m US$27.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 86.08% Est @ 60.85% Est @ 43.19% Est @ 30.83% Est @ 22.18% Est @ 16.12% Est @ 11.88% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% -US$12.9 -US$1.4 US$2.4 US$4.2 US$6.2 US$8.2 US$9.9 US$11.1 US$11.9 US$12.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$51m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$28m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.0%) = US$436m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$436m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= US$194m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$245m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.3, the company appears about fair value at a 3.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NasdaqCM:GMBL Discounted Cash Flow June 18th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Esports Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.166. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Esports Entertainment Group, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Esports Entertainment Group (1 is potentially serious!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does GMBL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

