CalciMedica price target lowered to $16 from $20 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target on CalciMedica (CALC) to $16 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the Phase 2b CARPO data “represent a significant step forward” in the clinical advancement of Auxora. It cites dilution from the equity raise for the target cut.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CALC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.