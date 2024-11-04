News & Insights

Stocks
CALC

CalciMedica price target lowered to $16 from $20 at H.C. Wainwright

November 04, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target on CalciMedica (CALC) to $16 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the Phase 2b CARPO data “represent a significant step forward” in the clinical advancement of Auxora. It cites dilution from the equity raise for the target cut.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CALC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.