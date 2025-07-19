CalciMedica, Inc. Stock (CALC) Opinions on Clinical Trial Speculation

Recent discussions on X about CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) have centered around the biotech company's stock performance and potential catalysts. Many users are speculating on upcoming clinical trial results, with some expressing optimism about the company's pipeline in acute inflammatory conditions. The chatter reflects a mix of curiosity and cautious hope as investors await concrete updates.

Additionally, there’s been notable attention on CALC’s price volatility, with some on X pointing to recent fluctuations as a sign of growing interest from retail traders. Discussions often highlight the stock’s low market cap as a point of intrigue, though opinions differ on the risks tied to its early-stage developments. This ongoing dialogue keeps the ticker in focus for those tracking small-cap biotech plays.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

CalciMedica, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

CalciMedica, Inc. insiders have traded $CALC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC W ROBERTS (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 7 purchases buying 33,100 shares for an estimated $62,871 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT N WILSON purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $12,915

A. RACHEL LEHENY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $6,175

STEPHEN BARDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH A. STAUDERMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CalciMedica, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of CalciMedica, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CalciMedica, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CalciMedica, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $CALC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.