CalciMedica (CALC) Price Target Increased by 61.73% to 16.70

The average one-year price target for CalciMedica (NasdaqCM:CALC) has been revised to 16.70 / share. This is an increase of 61.73% from the prior estimate of 10.33 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 271.99% from the latest reported closing price of 4.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in CalciMedica. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALC is 0.02%, an increase of 36.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.44% to 531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 297K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALC by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 46K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 78.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALC by 336.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 13K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.