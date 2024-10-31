News & Insights

Stocks
CBCFF

Calbee Sees Growth in Sales Despite Profit Dip

October 31, 2024 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CALBEE (JP:2229) has released an update.

Calbee, Inc. reported a 6.8% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching ¥157,070 million, while operating profit rose by 10.5% to ¥14,926 million. Despite these positive figures, ordinary profit decreased by 11%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 2.1%. The company maintained its annual dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its financial stability despite market challenges.

For further insights into JP:2229 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.