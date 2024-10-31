Calbee Sees Growth in Sales Despite Profit Dip

CALBEE (JP:2229) has released an update.

Calbee, Inc. reported a 6.8% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching ¥157,070 million, while operating profit rose by 10.5% to ¥14,926 million. Despite these positive figures, ordinary profit decreased by 11%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 2.1%. The company maintained its annual dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its financial stability despite market challenges.

