CALB set to raise $1.47 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Corrects to midpoint of price range from final offer price

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle battery maker CALB Co Ltd said on Thursday it was aiming to raise about HK$11.56 billion ($1.47 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, assuming an offer price of HK$44.50 per share, the midpoint of its price range.

($1 = 7.8485 Hong Kong dollars)

