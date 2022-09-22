CALB set to raise $1.47 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Contributor
Roushni Nair Reuters
Published

Electric vehicle battery maker CALB Co Ltd said on Thursday it was aiming to raise about HK$11.56 billion ($1.47 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, assuming an offer price of HK$44.50 per share, the midpoint of its price range. ($1 = 7.8485 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N30T3N5

Corrects to midpoint of price range from final offer price

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle battery maker CALB Co Ltd said on Thursday it was aiming to raise about HK$11.56 billion ($1.47 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, assuming an offer price of HK$44.50 per share, the midpoint of its price range.

($1 = 7.8485 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More