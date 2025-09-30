CALB Group Co. (SEHK:3931) Price Target Increased by 27.84% to 31.22

The average one-year price target for CALB Group Co. (SEHK:3931) has been revised to HK$31.22 / share. This is an increase of 27.84% from the prior estimate of HK$24.42 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$24.04 to a high of HK$39.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.97% from the latest reported closing price of HK$33.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in CALB Group Co.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 73.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3931 is 0.16%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,056.85% to 8,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,075K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3931 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,947K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares , representing a decrease of 28.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3931 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 656K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3931 by 15.95% over the last quarter.

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 291K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 264K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.