CALB Co., Ltd. Redirects Funds to Strengthen Operations

December 06, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

CALB Group Co., Ltd. plans to use the remaining HK$529.96 million from its H Shares issuance to boost its working capital, enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with long-term growth strategies. This change, pending shareholder approval, reflects the company’s adaptability to market demands and supports its overall development plan.

