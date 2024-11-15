News & Insights

CALB Co., Ltd. Announces Strategic Framework Agreements

November 15, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

CALB Co., Ltd. has announced new agreements for lithium battery sales and processing with Luoyang Company for 2025, alongside revisions to its existing engineering and construction framework with Jiangsu Chengdong Construction. These agreements are part of CALB’s strategic moves to enhance its industrial operations and expand its market presence. The transactions are subject to stock exchange regulations, ensuring transparency and compliance.

