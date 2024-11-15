CALB Co., Ltd. Announces New Board Election

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

CALB Group Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed election of a new session for its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee, with candidates nominated for executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive director roles. The new appointments, pending shareholder approval, are expected to serve a three-year term, with remuneration details to be disclosed in future annual reports. This move marks a significant governance update for the company, emphasizing transparency and regulatory compliance.

