Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Calavo Growers is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$38m ÷ (US$474m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Calavo Growers has an ROCE of 10.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Calavo Growers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Calavo Growers' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Calavo Growers doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 10.0%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Calavo Growers has decreased its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Calavo Growers' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 4.0% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

