Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVGW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVGW was $74.53, representing a -21.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.92 and a 54.27% increase over the 52 week low of $48.31.

CVGW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). CVGW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CVGW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.4%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVGW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVGW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CVGW as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 14.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVGW at 1.46%.

