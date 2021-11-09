Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVGW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVGW was $42.48, representing a -50.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.40 and a 27.76% increase over the 52 week low of $33.25.

CVGW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports CVGW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -83.86%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cvgw Dividend History page.

