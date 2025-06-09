Calavo Growers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 2025

Calavo Growers reports Q2 2025 financial results with increased net sales but decreased gross profit and prepared segment sales.

Calavo Growers, Inc. reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter and the six-month period ending April 30, 2025. The company experienced a 3.3% increase in total net sales to $190.5 million, driven mainly by a 4.7% rise in the fresh segment sales to $174.7 million, while the prepared segment saw a 9.9% decline to $15.9 million. Despite the sales growth, gross profit fell by 11.9% to $18.1 million, with significant decreases in fresh and prepared segment gross profits attributed to lower sales volumes in tomatoes and avocados. Calavo's net income from continuing operations increased to $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, reflecting improved operational efficiencies with SG&A expenses down 20.9%. For the six-month period, net sales rose by 10.6%, and adjusted net income reached $13.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, highlighting confidence in its future growth driven by strong pricing and operational execution.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. increased to $11.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, evidencing improved financial performance compared to a loss in the same period last year.

Total net sales for the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, reached $344.9 million, a 10.6% increase from the prior year period, showcasing strong sales growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 22.3% compared to the prior year, indicating improved cost management and operational efficiency.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which reflects a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Prepared segment sales experienced a significant 9.9% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, indicating challenges in this area of business.

Total gross profit declined by 11.9% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, which could raise concerns about the overall profitability of the company.

Fresh segment gross profit also decreased by 13.4%, mainly due to reduced avocado volumes, suggesting potential issues with supply or demand dynamics.

What were Calavo Growers' total net sales for Q2 2025?

Total net sales for Q2 2025 were $190.5 million, a 3.3% increase from the prior year.

How did Calavo's fresh segment perform in Q2 2025?

The fresh segment generated $174.7 million, reflecting a 4.7% year-over-year increase.

What was the adjusted net income for Calavo Growers in Q2 2025?

Adjusted net income for Q2 2025 was $7.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share.

What are the reasons for the decrease in prepared segment sales?

The prepared segment sales decreased by 9.9% primarily due to a decline in sales volume.

When will Calavo Growers pay its next dividend?

Calavo Growers will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on July 30, 2025.

$CVGW Insider Trading Activity

$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,440,445 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959

$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Calavo









Growers,









Inc.









(Nasdaq-GS:





CVGW),



a global leader in sourcing, packing and distribution of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and processing of guacamole and other avocado products, today reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2025.







Second Quarter Financial Overview









Total net sales were $190.5 million, a 3.3% increase from the prior year quarter.





Fresh segment sales were $174.7 million, a 4.7% increase from the prior year quarter.





Prepared segment sales were $15.9 million, a 9.9% decrease from the prior year quarter.







Gross profit was $18.1 million, an 11.9% decrease from the prior year quarter.





Fresh segment gross profit was $14.1 million, a 13.4% decrease from the prior year quarter.





Prepared segment gross profit was $4.0 million, a 6.3% decrease from the prior year quarter.







Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $10.3 million, a 20.9% decrease from the prior year quarter.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. was $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.



Adjusted net income was $7.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million, compared to $13.8 million in the prior year quarter.









Second Quarter Highlights for Continuing Operations









Fresh segment growth was primarily supported by significantly higher average avocado pricing, which more than offset a year-over-year decline in volume.



Prepared segment net sales decreased primarily due to a decline in sales volume.



Gross profit per carton improved overall, driven primarily by stronger avocado margins, despite a $0.9 million negative impact from tariffs levied primarily on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant goods sourced from Mexico for the three days they were in effect during March 2025, during the quarter. Total gross profit declined, however, mainly due to lower volumes in both avocados and tomatoes.



SG&A expenses declined primarily due to reduced professional fees, as well as lower headcount and lower severance costs in the current period.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid on July 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

















Six-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Overview









Total net sales were $344.9 million, a 10.6% increase from the prior year period.





Fresh segment sales were $314.4 million, a 12.4% increase from the prior year period.





Prepared segment sales were $30.5 million, a 5.4% decrease from the prior year period.







Gross profit was $33.8 million, an 8.0% increase from the prior year period.





Fresh segment gross profit was $26.2 million, a 15.6% increase from the prior year period.





Prepared segment gross profit was $7.6 million, a 11.7% decrease from the prior year period.







Selling general and administrative expenses were $20.6 million, a 22.3% decrease from the prior year period.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. was $11.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year period.



Adjusted net income rose to $13.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, compared to $16.9 million in the prior year period.

















Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025









Fresh segment growth was driven by favorable pricing that more than offset lower avocado volume, despite a $0.9 million negative impact from tariffs described above, primarily related to avocados sourced from Mexico, during the quarter.



Prepared segment sales declines were driven by decreases in volume and average selling price.



Overall gross profit expansion was driven by improved gross profit per carton in the Fresh segment. Prepared segment gross profit declined primarily due to both lower sales volume and higher fruit costs.



Selling general and administrative expenses declined primarily due to reduced professional fees, as well as lower headcount and lower severance costs in the current period.

















Management Commentary







“Our second fiscal quarter performance reflects the strength of our commercial strategy and disciplined operational execution amid continued volatility in the avocado market. Revenue grew year-over-year, driven by strong pricing performance,” said Lee Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc.





Gross profit per avocado carton improved year-over-year, reflecting our disciplined pricing strategy and strong supply chain execution. Total gross profit declined, however, largely due to lower volumes in both tomatoes and avocados.





The most pronounced year-over-year impact came from our tomato business, where gross profit declined sharply due to a substantial decrease in average selling price and volume. This was primarily the result of adverse weather in the Northeast and Midwest, which significantly dampened U.S. demand, coupled with abundant domestic supply that pressured pricing and reduced the need for imported product.





In avocados, reduced volume stemmed from a combination of elevated prices, driven primarily by constrained supply out of Mexico, and USDA inspection delays. Cold weather in February and trade policy uncertainty in March further affected demand patterns.





Looking ahead, we anticipate strong momentum in our Prepared segment during the second half of the year, supported by volume growth from new customer wins and expanded programs with existing accounts. While segment results declined year-over-year in the first half, we believe current initiatives will drive meaningful contribution growth beginning in the third quarter. We also expect continued strength from the California avocado season and remain confident in our ability to maintain pricing power while expanding customer reach. Our fundamentals are solid, our teams are aligned, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.







Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Review for Continuing Operations







Total net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $190.5 million, compared to $184.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 3.3% increase. Fresh segment sales increased $7.9 million, or 4.7%, driven primarily by a 40.6% increase in average price per carton, which offset a 16.0% decline in volume. Prepared segment sales decreased $1.7 million, or 9.9%, primarily due to a 10.0% decline in volume.





Fresh segment gross profit declined year-over-year, primarily reflecting lower avocado volumes. While avocado pricing remained strong, reduced tomato sales, primarily due to weaker demand and oversupply, was the primary contributor to the overall decline in segment profit. Tomato performance was impacted by adverse weather in key U.S. markets and elevated domestic supply levels that pressured pricing and reduced import opportunities.





Gross profit for the second quarter was $18.1 million, or 9.5% of net sales, compared to $20.5 million and 11.1% of net sales in the same period last year. Fresh segment gross profit declined 13.4% to $14.1 million, primarily reflecting lower avocado volume, while Prepared segment gross profit decreased 6.3% to $4.0 million, primarily driven by lower prepared volume.





Selling general and administrative expenses for the second quarter totaled $10.3 million, or 5.4% of net sales, compared to $13.0 million, or 7.1% of net sales in the same period last year, representing a $2.7 million, or 20.9%, reduction. The decrease reflects lower compensation, severance, and professional fees.







Six-Month 2025 Consolidated Financial Review for Continuing Operations







Total net sales for the six months ended April 30, 2025, were $344.9 million, compared to $312.0 million for the same period in 2024, representing a 10.6% increase. Fresh segment sales increased $34.7 million, or 12.4%, primarily driven by a 35.6% increase in average price per carton, partially offset by a 10.7% decline in volume. Prepared segment sales decreased $1.7 million, or 5.4%, primarily due to a 2.3% decline in volume and a 3.1% decrease in average selling price.





Gross profit for the six-month period was $33.8 million, or 9.8% of net sales, compared to $31.3 million and 10.0% of net sales in the same period last year. Fresh segment gross profit increased 15.6% to $26.2 million, primarily supported by favorable avocado pricing and improved cost control. Tomato gross profit, however, decreased reflecting both lower volume and modestly reduced average selling prices. Tomato demand was pressured by adverse weather conditions and abundant domestic supply, which limited import opportunities and compressed margins during the second quarter.





Prepared segment gross profit decreased 11.7% to $7.6 million, driven by lower sales volume and compressed margins resulting from higher input costs.





Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 totaled $20.6 million, or 6.0% of net sales, compared to $26.5 million, or 8.5% of net sales in the prior year period, representing a $5.9 million, or 22.3%, reduction. The decrease was primarily due to reduced professional fees, as well as headcount and severance costs.





Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc for the six-month period was $11.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the same period last year.





Adjusted net income was $13.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity







We ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $60.4 million and $119.8 million in available liquidity. We had no borrowings under our credit facility and had total debt of $4.7 million consisting of other long-term obligations and finance leases as of April 30, 2025.







This press release includes non-GAAP measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or “GAAP.” EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) interest income and expense, (2) income tax (benefit) provision, (3) depreciation and amortization and (4) stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA with further adjustments for (1) acquisition-related costs, (2) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (3) certain litigation, internal investigation and other related costs, (4) foreign currency gain (loss) and, (5) asset impairments, (6) impact of discrete tariff or other tax charges that are distortive to results, and (7) one-time items. We believe adjusted EBITDA affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted net income (loss) and the GAAP measure of net income (loss) from continuing operations. The adjustments to calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded.





Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) acquisition-related costs, (2) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (3) certain litigation, internal investigation and other related costs, (4) foreign currency loss (gain) (5) asset impairments, (6) impact of discrete tariff or other tax charges that are distortive to results, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted net income (loss) and the related measure of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjusted net income (loss) affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income (loss) from continuing operations.





Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables below. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way the Company measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in Company agreements.







Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about



The Family of Fresh™



at



calavo.com



.







This press release contains statements relating to future events and results of Calavo (including financial projections and business trends) that are “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are based on our current expectations and are not promises or guarantees. If any of the risks or uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Calavo may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any projections of revenue, gross profit, expenses, income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities, earnings, earnings per share, tax provisions, cash flows and currency exchange rates; the impact of acquisitions or debt or equity investments or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including execution of restructuring and integration (including information technology systems integration) plans; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on Calavo and its financial performance; statements regarding pending internal or external investigations, legal claims or tax disputes; and any statements of expectation or belief; any statements about future risks associated with doing business internationally (including possible restrictive U.S. and foreign governmental actions, such as restrictions on transfers of funds, restrictions as a result of trade protection measures such as import/export/customs duties, tariffs and/or quotas).





Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of our management team to work together successfully; the impact of weather on market conditions; seasonality of our business; sensitivity of our business to changes in market prices of avocados and other agricultural products and other raw materials including fuel, packaging and paper; changes or actions associated with USDA-APHIS and the Mexican Secretary of Agriculture, Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) phytosanitary regulations (certification regulation for the importation of Hass avocados to the United States); potential disruptions to our supply chain; risks associated with potential future acquisitions, including integration; potential exposure to data breaches and other cyber-attacks on our systems or those of our suppliers or customers; dependence on large customers; dependence on key personnel and access to labor necessary for us to render services; susceptibility to wage inflation; potential for labor disputes; reliance on co-packers for a portion of our production needs; competitive pressures, including from foreign growers; risks of recalls and food-related injuries to our customers; changing consumer preferences; the impact of environmental regulations, including those related to climate change; risks associated with the environment and climate change, especially as they may affect our sources of supply; our ability to develop and transition new products and services and enhance existing products and services to meet customer needs, including but not limited to the new guacamole products referenced in this press release; risks associated with doing business internationally (including possible non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws applicable to international trade and dealings and possible restrictive U.S. and foreign governmental actions, such as restrictions on transfers of funds and trade protection measures such as import/export/customs duties, tariffs and/or quotas and currency fluctuations); risks associated with receivables from, loans to and/or equity investments in unconsolidated entities; volatility in the value of our common stock; the impact of macroeconomic trends and events; the effects of increased interest rates on our cost of borrowing and consumer purchasing behavior; the resolution of pending internal and external investigations, legal claims and tax disputes, including an assessment imposed by the Mexican Tax Administrative Service (the “SAT”) and our defenses against collection activities commenced by the SAT; and our ability to realize the expected expense savings from the sale of the Fresh Cut business.





For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties that we face, please see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.







Jeremy Apple





Senior Vice President





Financial Profiles, Inc.









calavo@finprofiles.com









310-622-8233



























CALAVO GROWERS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands)





























April 30,

















October 31,





















2025













2024













Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





60,361













$





57,031













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,399 (2025) and $3,624 (2024)













57,603

















41,909













Inventories













41,625

















34,157













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













9,457

















9,976













Advances to suppliers













10,277

















14,570













Income taxes receivable













936

















936













Total current assets













180,259

















158,579













Property, plant, and equipment, net













51,058

















54,200













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,610

















18,316













Investments in unconsolidated entities













3,004

















2,424













Deferred income tax assets













7,473

















7,473













Goodwill













10,211

















10,211













Other assets













51,838

















49,916





















$





321,453













$





301,119















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











































Current liabilities:









































Payable to growers









$





48,568













$





18,377













Trade accounts payable













6,808

















8,742













Accrued expenses













17,491

















28,149













Income tax payable













2,002

















2,767













Other current liabilities













11,000

















11,000













Current portion of operating leases













3,466

















3,296













Current portion of finance leases













836

















874













Total current liabilities













90,171

















73,205













Long-term liabilities:









































Long-term portion of operating leases













16,466

















17,476













Long-term portion of finance leases













3,873

















4,274













Other long-term liabilities













4,384

















4,388













Total long-term liabilities













24,723

















26,138













Commitments and contingencies









































Shareholders' equity:









































Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 17,841 (2025) and 17,802 (2024) shares issued and outstanding)













18

















18













Additional paid-in capital













178,522

















177,973













Noncontrolling interest













1,554

















1,444













Retained earnings













26,465

















22,341













Total shareholders' equity













206,559

















201,776





















$





321,453













$





301,119



































CALAVO GROWERS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three months ended













Six months ended





















April 30,













April 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025





















2024







































































Net sales









$





190,546













$





184,383













$





344,931













$





311,989













Cost of sales













172,457

















163,845

















311,114

















280,691













Gross profit













18,089

















20,538

















33,817

















31,298













Selling, general and administrative













10,303

















13,020

















20,590

















26,483













Expenses related to Mexican tax matters













156

















202

















551

















585













Operating income













7,630

















7,316

















12,676

















4,230













Foreign currency (loss) gain













957

















(181





)













(5





)













1,527













Interest income













762

















—

















1,607

















—













Interest expense













(204





)













(962





)













(417





)













(1,786





)









Other income, net













613

















520

















725

















720













Income before income taxes and net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities













9,758

















6,693

















14,586

















4,691













Income tax expense













(2,536





)













(390





)













(3,791





)













(963





)









Net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities













(282





)













204

















580

















205













Net income from continuing operations













6,940

















6,507

















11,375

















3,933













Net loss from discontinued operations













—

















(408





)













—

















(4,091





)









Net income (loss)













6,940

















6,099

















11,375

















(158





)









Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(90





)













(37





)













(110





)













(47





)









Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.









$





6,850













$





6,062













$





11,265













$





(205





)

































































Calavo Growers, Inc.’s net income (loss) per share:

























































Basic

























































Continuing Operations









$





0.38













$





0.36













$





0.63













$





0.22













Discontinued Operations









$





—













$





(0.02





)









$





—













$





(0.23





)









Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc









$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.63













$





(0.01





)

































































Diluted

























































Continuing Operations









$





0.38













$





0.36













$





0.63













$





0.22













Discontinued Operations









$





—













$





(0.02





)









$





—













$





(0.23





)









Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc









$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.63













$





(0.01





)

































































Number of shares used in per share computation:

























































Basic













17,815

















17,800

















17,841

















17,800













Diluted













17,828

















17,872

















17,903

















17,866



































CALAVO GROWERS, INC.









NET SALES AND GROSS PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands)





































Fresh

















Prepared

















Total









































(All amounts are presented in thousands)

























Three months ended April 30, 2025



























































Net sales









$





174,661













$





15,885













$





190,546

















Cost of sales













160,608

















11,849













172,457

















Gross profit









$





14,053













$





4,036













$





18,089











































































Three months ended April 30, 2024



























































Net sales









$





166,755













$





17,628













$





184,383

















Cost of sales













150,525

















13,320













163,845

















Gross profit









$





16,230













$





4,308













$





20,538



















































































Fresh

















Prepared

















Total





































(All amounts are presented in thousands)

























Six months ended April 30, 2025























































































Net sales









$





314,456













$





30,475













$





344,931

















Cost of sales













288,266

















22,848













311,114

















Gross profit









$





26,190













$





7,627













$





33,817











































































Six months ended April 30, 2024



























































Net sales









$





279,781













$





32,208













$





311,989

















Cost of sales













257,121

















23,570













280,691

















Gross profit









$





22,660













$





8,638













$





31,298



































CALAVO GROWERS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)







The following table presents adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., and Diluted EPS, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. Management believes this change enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This adjustment does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.























Three months ended April 30,

















Six months ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income from continuing operations









$





6,940













$





6,507













$





11,375













$





3,933













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(90





)













(37





)













(110





)













(47





)









Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.













6,850

















6,470

















11,265

















3,886













Non-GAAP adjustments:

























































Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)













—

















550

















—

















1,037













Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)













156

















202

















551

















585













Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)













248

















2,656

















925

















5,036













Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)













(957





)













181

















5

















(1,527





)









Tariffs (e)













941

















—

















941

















—













Tax impact of adjustments (f)













(101





)













(936





)













(630





)













(1,334





)









Adjusted net income from continuing operations









$





7,137













$





9,123













$





13,057













$





7,683





































































Calavo Growers, Inc.’s continuing operations per share:

























































Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP)









$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.63













$





(0.01





)









Adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share









$





0.40













$





0.51













$





0.73













$





0.43





































































Number of shares used in per share computation:

























































Diluted













17,828

















17,872

















17,903

















17,866













________________________________







(a) For the three months ended April 30, 2024, we incurred $0.6 million in severance and other costs related to the departure of certain members of management. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, we incurred $0.9 million in severance and other costs and $0.1 million in stock-based compensation related to the departure of certain members of management.









(b) For the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters. For the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.6 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters.









(c) For the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million and $2.7 million of professional fee expenses related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico. For the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.9 million and $5.0 million of professional fee expenses related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico.









(d) Foreign currency remeasurement gains, net of losses, were $1.0 million and $0 for the three- and six-month periods ended April 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2024 and a net gain of $1.5 million for the six-month periods ended April 30, 2024.









(e) For the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, we incurred $0.9 million in costs for tariffs that were levied primarily on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant goods sourced from Mexico over a three-day period (March 4, 2025 through March 6, 2025) before being lifted. Because of the abrupt and unanticipated nature of this discrete event, we were unable to pass the added cost on to customers and we believe this expense was distortive to our results for the periods ended April 30, 2025. This amount represents only the expense of this discrete 3-day tariff event and does not include other tariffs paid by the Company during the reported periods.





(f) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments are based on effective year-to-date tax rates.

















CALAVO GROWERS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands)







The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. Management believes this change enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This adjustment does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.























Three months ended April 30,

















Six months ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income from continuing operations









$





6,940













$





6,507













$





11,375













$





3,933













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(90





)













(37





)













(110





)













(47





)









Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.













6,850

















6,470

















11,265

















3,886













Interest Income













(762





)













(115





)













(1,607





)













(240





)









Interest Expense













204

















962

















417

















1,786













Provision for Income Taxes













2,536

















390

















3,791

















963













Depreciation and Amortization













1,859

















2,078

















3,801

















4,110













Stock-Based Compensation













323

















456

















595

















1,348













EBITDA from continuing operations









$





11,010













$





10,241













$





18,262













$





11,853





































































Adjustments:

























































Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)













—

















480

















—

















967













Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)













156

















202

















551

















585













Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)













248

















2,656

















925

















5,036













Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)













(957





)













181

















5

















(1,527





)









Tariffs (e)













941

















—

















941

















—













Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations









$





11,398













$





13,760













$





20,684













$





16,914













________________________________







See prior page for footnote references





